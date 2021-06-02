Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys soccer reflects on successful season

SIOUX CITY -- After the sadness wore off, the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School boys soccer team realized making the state tournament was well-accomplished.
Bondurant-Farrar defeated the Warriors 4-1 on Tuesday in the Class 2A tournament in the quarterfinals, ending the Warriors’ season at 15-6.
That loss was the first in nine matches for SB-L, which included a win over Class 3A state-qualifier West, which allowed North to win the Missouri River title.
“It’s been a great ride,” Warriors coach Aaron Witmer said. “They were sad when it was time to be sad, and now they’ve had time to reflect, and it’s time to be happy. They accomplished so much. We have a lot of smart players.”
The Warriors went out to eat pizza Tuesday night, and as the players and Witmer were sharing fellowship, the realization of making it to state hit the players.
That’s all Witmer wanted after the loss.
However, there is a little bit of wonderment from the Warriors, thinking what could have happened if there was a 2020 season.
All members of the Warriors across the board thought SB-L would have qualified for the state tournament if there had been a season.
However, COVID-19 obviously took the spring season away from not only the Warriors, but from all athletes.
The situation was out of their control, but Witmer flipped their mindsets to getting his players to think about what they could control.
That’s what they did.
They started the season wanting more effort and production. For example, the Warriors asked Witmer and his assistants for two-a-days in the morning.
They asked for harder drills during practices that challenged them and got them more in-shape during those harder matches.
“I had a player come up to me tonight, and he said, ‘Coach, it sucks we lost last year to COVID, because I think we would have been here last year, and we would have known what it took,’” Witmer said. “He also goes, ‘It is what it is, and we got here this year,’ and that’s exactly the right attitude to take. They got the goal. We got to state, and they accomplished that.”
David Clausen scored the Warriors’ lone goal during the first half, then the Bluejays scored four straight goals.
Clausen’s goal came about 15 minutes before halftime, and the Warriors led for the remainder of the first half.
Carlos Rodriguez set up Clausen’s goal by getting a steal. He saw some space on the field, and sent a long pass across the front of the goal.
Clausen knew that Rodriguez’s left foot could send the ball that far, so he received it in front of the Bluejays net.
He caught it with his chest, and he wasted little time by shooting the ball mid-air and got it in goal.
“It was a heck of a goal,” Witmer said. “We are a completely different team when Carlos is in the game.”
Rodriguez balanced his time in the spring between soccer and track and field. He qualified for the state cross country meet this past season, and fell short of qualifying for the Class 3A meet in one of the distance races.
Rodriguez spent more time with the track team than soccer, but Witmer supported the Warriors junior running track while playing soccer.
When Rodriguez was there, he made the team better.
“When we have him there, it’s a different team,” Witmer said. “Just what he can do with the ball, and his vision of the field is phenomenal. He’s so ball-skilled, we can put him in the offense, but in the back, he creates offense for us. He makes those long connections, and that’s something not everyone can do. He’s one of the most dependable players you can have on a team.”