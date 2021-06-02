Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys soccer reflects on successful season

The situation was out of their control, but Witmer flipped their mindsets to getting his players to think about what they could control.

That’s what they did.

They started the season wanting more effort and production. For example, the Warriors asked Witmer and his assistants for two-a-days in the morning.

They asked for harder drills during practices that challenged them and got them more in-shape during those harder matches.

“I had a player come up to me tonight, and he said, ‘Coach, it sucks we lost last year to COVID, because I think we would have been here last year, and we would have known what it took,’” Witmer said. “He also goes, ‘It is what it is, and we got here this year,’ and that’s exactly the right attitude to take. They got the goal. We got to state, and they accomplished that.”

David Clausen scored the Warriors’ lone goal during the first half, then the Bluejays scored four straight goals.

Clausen’s goal came about 15 minutes before halftime, and the Warriors led for the remainder of the first half.

Carlos Rodriguez set up Clausen’s goal by getting a steal. He saw some space on the field, and sent a long pass across the front of the goal.