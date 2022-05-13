Sioux City East's Bailey Wilson notches first high school goal on her birthday

SIOUX CITY — East High School junior Bailey Wilson had never scored in a high school girls soccer game before Friday.

On her birthday, she was given an unforgettable moment in a 7-1 win at Rich Vanderloo Field over North.

Wilson scored her first high school goal in the first half for the game’s fifth goal.

She came from the left cross from about 15 yards out, and aimed toward the high spot of the net to get the ball through.

She was flooded with her teammates celebrating her, while her family screamed “Happy Birthday” after she scored her goal.

“It was crazy,” Wilson said. “It worked out pretty well. I don’t even remember the play. It all just goes by so fast. I love how we’re all working together and we all talk. It is a team sport in the end, and we all come together and celebrate.

“I think we’re becoming more of a team, if that makes sense,” Wilson added. “We’re all coming together and work hard together for one goal.”

East assistant coach Nathan Cale said Wilson learned how to time plays and when to make a run at the ball.

“She’s learned what she needs to do to be in the right place at the right time,” Cale said. “She sealed that deal.”

Alex Flattery got the scoring started for the Black Raiders at the 31:32 mark. She found the ball off a rebound, and Flattery snuck it just past the goal line.

Mariah Morrow then scored at the 30:45 mark, as she took a header from Nevaeh James. James’ pass was at the right spot, and Morrow had the nice header near the right-hand side of the box.

Then, Flattery scored her second goal of the afternoon at the 26:18 mark.

Flattery then had the assist to Devanny Ochoa, who also scored two goals in the first half.

Addie Nordgren then sparked the seventh goal with 8:23 left in the first half.

The Black Raiders knew they wanted to set the tone early, as they didn’t want to lose on Senior Day.

“We wanted to start strong, because sometimes we struggle,” Flattery said. “I think we all wanted that big win. Everyone was getting touches, and everyone was getting good balls. That was really good for us.”

The Black Raiders took 18 shots on goal.

After the match, the Black Raiders recognized Fabiola Ovalle, Brisa Rivera, Addilene Ochoa, James, Lilly Cote and Cami Graves.

Cote had the game-winning goal earlier this season against West, and has eight goals on the season.

Graves and James also have eight goals this season.

“They’re our crucial group right now,” Cale said. “They made it happen tonight.”

Sydney Rexius scored North’s lone goal in the second half.

