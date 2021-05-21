SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Spencer senior Kirsten Small is 'fearless' on the pitch

Last spring, Kirsten Small and her teammates on the Spencer girls' soccer team got the devastating news that the spring sports season was canceled due to COVID-19. For Small, this meant that her junior season was over before it ever began.
Now, a year later, Small is making sure that she is soaking up every moment of her senior season.
On Tuesday night, Small scored a pair of goals in the Tigers’ 9-1 victory over West Sioux. Small currently leads the team with 15 assists, and ranks third with 21 goals and 57 points. For her on-field numbers and strong leadership in the locker room, Small has been selected as the Siouxland Athlete of the Week.
Despite not having played a game since 2019, the Tigers have thrived in 2021. Spencer currently sits in first place in the Lakes Conference standings with a 6-0 conference record, and is 13-4 overall.
Head coach John Hansel credits Small’s strong leadership skills as a key part of the team’s successes.
“She kind of got the team going in the offseason, and last year with COVID, just trying to keep everybody interested,” Hansel said. “She has done a really good job of communicating with them. The pre-season session that the seniors run, she was a big part of that. Her senior leadership, and keeping everybody engaged has really paid off for us.”
Last year, Hansel said that Small stepped into a leadership position right away, as the team organized a farewell for the seniors who would not get the chance to play their final season for the Tigers.
The team drove to each of the seniors' houses to show its support, and try to comfort the heartbroken upperclassmen. The coach says that Small was one of the players who helped to organize it all.
“She kind of spearheaded that, and she got that going,” Hansel said. “She recognizes what it was like for them to miss that season when they had been looking forward to that so much. Seeing that, and giving those gifts to the seniors, I don’t think she is taking anything for granted.”
This season, according to Small, a big reason for the team’s success is its tight-knit attitude. Many members of the group have played soccer together since they were young, and that type of familiarity is extremely helpful on the field.
Additionally, Small said, the whole team is focused on just one thing. A state title.
“Our team chemistry this year is just phenomenal,” Small said. “We go to practice, and everyone is in a good mood. We’re all in the same intensity level. Our goal is to one day be in that state championship. Everyone has that same goal, and we’re all just giving everything that we’ve got. That team chemistry, it’s just a different ballgame when you all click together.”
Small’s leadership this year is perhaps more impressive due to her lost junior year. She went straight from being a young player to a leader practically overnight, both in attitude and in her on-field play.
“She’s made a lot of growth since her freshman year,” Hansel said. “Her freshman and sophomore year, she would have some nagging injuries. She has been really healthy this year, and she is just tenacious. She went from playing a little tentative I think , just because of her injuries, but this year she is just fearless.”
Small doesn’t seem to have missed a beat. With everything that was taken away from her last year, she has done all she can to make this year as special as can be.
“When we found out we weren’t having a junior year, I knew I needed to be in the gym every single day,” Small said. “I needed to be lifting weights, and do everything I could to not miss a day of training. I was going to put in all the effort I could on those days off. Even throughout the quarantine, I was still out running, still in the weight room, and still doing everything I could to improve myself and prove that even though I missed a year, I could come out stronger than I did sophomore year.”
Spencer will play on June 2 in the regional semifinals, against either Sibley-Ocheyedan or Spirit Lake.