SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Spencer senior Kirsten Small is 'fearless' on the pitch

Last year, Hansel said that Small stepped into a leadership position right away, as the team organized a farewell for the seniors who would not get the chance to play their final season for the Tigers.

The team drove to each of the seniors' houses to show its support, and try to comfort the heartbroken upperclassmen. The coach says that Small was one of the players who helped to organize it all.

“She kind of spearheaded that, and she got that going,” Hansel said. “She recognizes what it was like for them to miss that season when they had been looking forward to that so much. Seeing that, and giving those gifts to the seniors, I don’t think she is taking anything for granted.”

This season, according to Small, a big reason for the team’s success is its tight-knit attitude. Many members of the group have played soccer together since they were young, and that type of familiarity is extremely helpful on the field.

Additionally, Small said, the whole team is focused on just one thing. A state title.