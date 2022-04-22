SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Spencer's Alexa Johnson picks up where she left off

When you’re playing with or against Spencer High School senior Alexa Johnson, you know what you’re getting.

Johnson is a tenacious goal scorer who can score from the left side or the right side of the pitch, and this season, she again is among the top goal scorers in the state.

Entering play on Friday, Johnson is tied for third in the entire state with 22 goals and she’s this week Siouxland Athlete of the Week.

Johnson finished last year with 54 goals and placed second in the state.

She shoots most of her shots with her right foot, despite being on the left offensive side.

There’s a shot that Johnson fancies, in particular. She likes to come off the left side, cuts the ball across parallel to the goal, then she’ll aim for the back post to finish it off.

“She’s right footed but she’ll cut it back,” said Spencer coach John Hansel. “She’ll hit that far post. I have other girls ask me, ‘Can I do that?’ She makes it look so easy and she makes it look effortless so they all want to do that. Typically, you put your-left footed players on the left side but she likes to go back to her right.”

When she was a freshman, she played on the defensive side of the pitch on the left side, and then she couldn’t play her sophomore year due to the spring season being canceled due to COVID-19.

Over the last two years, Johnson has played on the left side.

The skill Johnson worked on the most over the summer was controlling the ball.

According to Hansel, Johnson can do more with the ball, now that her touch has improved.

“I would say she’s doing the same stuff but her touch has been tighter,” Hansel said. “She’s more dangerous than she was toward the end of last year. She always had decent skills, but now that she played over the summer, that manipulation of the ball, she’s a more dangerous player. She’s passing the ball better, too.”

Johnson has been the vocal leader on the team, and she hasn’t been afraid to use those leadership skills when needed.

Spencer, ranked third in Thursday’s Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Class 2A poll, has gone off to a 6-0 start.

The Tigers are certainly hungry to make another deep push for the soccer state championship again.

The Tigers lost to the Go-Hawks in the semifinals last summer, and most recently, their girls basketball team got a taste of basketball success when it lost to eventual Class 4A runner-up Bishop Heelan in a well-played regional final.

The hope is to make it to the soccer title match in 2022.

That motivation and extra hard work has certainly been noticed by Hansel.

“They just want it more than they ever have before,” Hansel said. “Most of our seniors have worked out at our complex. They drove out here over the summer and played until it got dark. They played club soccer, too. I think the closer we get to state, it’ll drive them more. They can taste it.”

Spencer’s next match is Monday against West.

Honorable mentions

Fernando Reyes, Storm Lake soccer: The Tornadoes senior is third in the state with a 48-percent shot percentage.

Catherine Straus, Spirit Lake tennis: Straus has eight wins in No. 1 singles play, the most in the state thus far.

