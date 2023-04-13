SIOUX CITY — Jada Newberg recorded a hat trick as the Bishop Heelan girls blanked Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 6-0 Tuesday night.

Trelyn White added two goals for the Crusaders, who have won three straight after dropping their first two games of the season.

The Yellow Jackets fell to 1-3.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2, Le Mars 0

Kenda Berglund and Sophia Karras each scored a goal as the Warriors handed the Bulldogs their first loss of the season.

Goalkeeper Carley Rooney had 14 saves to pick up the win for SB-L, which improved to 2-3.

Le Mars, ranked No. 15 in Class 2A, dropped to 4-1

Sioux City East 5, Unity Christian 0

The Black Raiders improved to 2-0, while the Knights fell to 2-1 Tuesday night.

Mykayla Zylstra recorded 19 saves as she took the loss for Unity.

No individual statistics were immediately available for East.

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 3, Sioux City North 0

The Lynx improved to 3-3, while the Stars slipped to 1-3.

Western Christian 7, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 2

Sophomore Apiyo Harberts struck for six goals to lead the Wolfpack Tuesday night.

Jenae Minderhoud had two assists and Abigail Kats recorded three saves to pick up the win for Western Christian, which improved to 3-1.

Kylie Blankespoor and Adriana Estrada each had a goal for the Nighthawks, who fell to 0-3.

Sioux Center 7, Storm Lake 2

Kendra Zeutenhorst scored two goals to lead the Warriors Tuesday night.

Mariya Garcia recorded two saves to capture the win for Sioux Center, which improved to 2-1.

Nelly Cortes had the lone goal for the Tornadoes, who fell to 2-1.

West Sioux 3, MOC-Floyd Valley 2

Sophomore Aubrey DeShaw recorded two goals and an assist to lead the Dutchmen Tuesday night.

Emma Keunen had 10 saves to pick up the win for MOC-Floyd Valley, which improved 1-3.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Falcons, who fell to 2-3.