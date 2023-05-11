OMAHA — Sometimes the ball deflects off the crossbar or post and into the back of the net. Other times, the woodwork can be quite unforgiving.

The South Sioux City Cardinals learned that lesson the hard way Wednesday with four shots striking the frame and bouncing out in a 2-1 loss to Schuyler in a boys Class B state soccer quarterfinal that was intense from the opening kick.

“You got to be happy winning at the state tournament anytime, no matter how,” Schuyler head coach Lyn Beebe said. “And so now [our players] have nothing to lose and everything to gain, and that’s a good situation for them to be in.”

The first half featured a number of strong scoring opportunities created by both sides, resulting in several missed chances and a few excellent saves.

South Sioux City’s Ricky Valdovinos had a clean look inside the box in just the 6th minute but skied it over the crossbar. A few minutes later, Schuyler’s Obed Benazo roped a beautiful cross towards goal, but Gaspar Juarez’s header was wide.

Later in the half, SSC goalkeeper Christian Barajas made not one, but two outstretched saves to force a corner, then made a third save to force another corner, and the Cardinals cleared it to deny the scoring chance.

After what appeared to be the opening goal for South Sioux City was negated by an offsides penalty, David Ochoa Arenas finally scored in the 32nd minute on an assist from Greco Alvarez, and the Cardinals held a 1-0 lead at the break.

Schuyler did not waste much time in drawing even, as a goal from Benazo assisted on by Jose Cruz in the 46th minute tied the game.

“We couldn’t get Cruz loose enough to get some shots for him, so we threw him over on the wing,” Beebe said. “Cruz got around the corner and set [Benazo] up with that goal to tie it. And after that, I think you could see we were back in the match.”

Just minutes later, Cruz delivered a nice ball near the penalty spot, and Benazo avoided a couple defenders before giving the Warriors the lead with his second goal of the game.

The Cardinals came about 12 inches away from tying the contest four different times as three shots hit the crossbar and one hit the post. Eban Avalos-Mariscal hit the bar twice himself with rockets from way outside the box.

“We never gave up,” South Sioux City head coach Erick Galvan said. “It reflects our hard work. Being down two, we kept going and I think we hit the crossbar four or five times. Just wasn’t our day, that’s the law of the game."

In the end, the woodwork proved to be the Cardinals’ toughest opponent as the Warriors were able to hold on for the win. Schuyler (15-2) will meet undefeated and top-seeded Bennington in the semifinals on Saturday.

South Sioux City, which entered the eight-team tournament as the No. 5 seed, ends the season at 14-4.