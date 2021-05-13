South Sioux City loses NSAA Class B quarterfinal match against Lexington

Opportunity found the feet of Lexington twice on Thursday morning.
And the Minutemen did the rest.
Class B No. 2 Lexington got a pair of workmanlike goals — one in each half — and beat seventh-ranked South Sioux City 2-0 in the opening round of the boys state soccer tournament at Morrison Stadium.
Lexington pushed its winning streak to 17 straight, and advanced to Monday’s 4 p.m. semifinal match for the second consecutive season.
“I felt like we put 80 minutes together,” Minutemen coach Jess McHargue said. “Eighty minutes is what we ask for, Minutemen football style for 80, and they did it.”
His team’s goals came from very different senior sources.
Junior Casillas put Lexington up in the 36th minute, punching in a ball being knocked around the box for his 11th of the season.
Defender Narcizo Ramirez added a second just past the midway point of the second half, blasting a shot from 10 yards out that had initially been cleared from harm following a corner kick. It was not just the first of his career.
“Man, if you would have told me at the beginning of the season that we’re going to score a lot on set pieces - especially corners - I would have kind of shrugged it off and thought ‘no way,’” McHargue said. “We’re all of 5-foot-2 running around out there, I don’t expect us to win corners.
“I think our hard work paid off.”
The Minutemen had 11 corners on the day.
“And we were dangerous every time,” McHargue said.
South Sioux City mustered little in the way of an attack, finishing with just one shot for the match. But the Cardinals created looks that they couldn’t get into danger.
“We just couldn’t put it away,” South Sioux City coach Lupe Gonzalez said. “We had em. Honestly should have been probably a 2-2 game, but we could just not put it in the back of the net.”
The teams combined for 23 offsides calls for the match, four of which erased Lexington goals. Gonzalez attributed all the flags to the two sides being near images.
“We’re a carbon copy of each other, very similar style of play,” he said. “It’s who wanted, and well, they wanted it more than us.”
Added McHargue: “We knew we wanted to keep the ball at our feet, connect as much as possible. South Sioux City wanted to play long, and they’re athletic. We knew that’s what they wanted. I felt like we were just able to kind of impose what we wanted to do. When you do that, you feel good at the end of the game and usually the scoreboard reflects it.”
Lexington will play in the state semifinals for the fifth time since 2010. The Minutemen are seeking their first championship match appearance.