South Sioux girls tale down West in overtime

SOUTH SIOUX CITY-- The South Sioux City girls soccer team took down Sioux City West on Thursday, as an overtime goal lifted the Cardinals past the Wolverines.

South Sioux scored two goals in the first half and one in the second, while West scored one goal in the first half and two in the second, and the teams ended regulation with a 3-3 tie.

The Cardinals got two goals from Valerie Correa, one goal from Aubree Van Berkum, and another from Ariana Flores. West meanwhile, got a pair of goals from senior Emma Smallcomb.

The loss drops West to 0-2 on the season, while South Sioux improves to 2-3. The Wolverines will host Sioux City North on Monday, and the Cardinals will play at 10 a.m. on Saturday, at North Platte.

Western Christian 4, West Sioux 1: The Western Christian girls soccer team took down West Sioux on Thursday, 4-1, as Wolfpack senior Ellie Dokter had a pair of goals and freshman Jenae Minderhoud had a pair of assists.

Boys soccer

Glenwood 6, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1: The Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys soccer team lost to Glenwood in convincing fashion on Thursday, as the Rams thumped the Warriors, 6-1.

Glenwood scored four goals in the first half and two in the second, while holding the Warriors to just one first half goal.

Junior Caden Johnson scored twice for Glenwood.

The loss drops SB-L to 1-1 overall. The Warriors will play at home on Monday, against Sioux City East.

Spirit Lake 4, Sioux City West 3: The Spirit Lake boys soccer team defeated West on Thursday, 4-3, as four different players scored for the Indians.

Seniors Gavin Elser, Max Ditsworth, and Austin Harms all found the net for the Indians, as did freshman William Ditsworth.

Senior Brian Sanchez scored twice for the Wolverines, and added an assist.

West will play Saturday at Iowa City West, while Spirit Lake will play Tuesday, at Spencer.

Western Christian 6, West Sioux 1: The Western Christian boys soccer team took down West Sioux in dominant fashion on Thursday, thanks to a big performance from senior Eli Van Essen. Van Essen scored four goals for the Wolfpack to lead the way to a 6-1 victory over the Falcons.

Western Christian scored four goals in the first half and two more in the second, while West Sioux managed just one second half score.

Along with Van Essen's big day, the Wolfpack also got a pair of assists from sophomore Miles Baccam, and a pair of saves from Ty Van Essen.

