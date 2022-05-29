Spencer soccer — both boys and girls — head to state tournament

John Hansel learned something about the Spencer High School girls soccer team after a loss earlier this season, and it had nothing to do with what happened on the pitch.

Hansel found out how close the girls were with each other, even between junior varsity and varsity players.

That might be the key to the Tigers winning the Class 2A state soccer tournament that begins Tuesday at Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. They'll take the No. 4 seed and will face Cedar Rapids Xavier at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The Tigers were on the way home after losing to Bishop Heelan on May 6 on a Lauryn Peck shot in the final minutes of double overtime.

Hansel was happy with how they played, but prouder of how the senior girls came together on the bus.

There were a mixture of junior varsity girls and varsity players on the bus ride back to the Clay County seat. There was one junior varsity player who had a concussion while another one was having a panic attack.

Two senior players stepped up to console those players, and did so without any coach asking for help.

“It was good to see underclassmen step up like that,” Hansel said. “We have seniors who are showing that they’re supporting freshmen and sophomores who are truly JV players. There’s not a lot of ego from our leaders. That makes us feel good going into any game.”

The Tigers have certainly felt good since that double-overtime loss to the Crusaders, who are also seeded fourth in Class 1A.

Spencer has won four straight matches — including its two playoff matches — by a combined 41-0. In Thursday’s regional final against Le Mars, Alexa Johnson scored five goals in an 10-0 win.

Johnson has 117 points on the season, including 56 goals. Just like last year, Johnson sits second in the second in goals. She sits two goals behind Dike-New Hartford junior Camille Landphair.

The next three top goal scorers for the Tigers are senior Brooke Moser (22), sophomore Saddie Kahley (13) and freshman Addison Hoben with 12.

“On the attacking end, we’re just relentless,” Hansel said.

On the defensive side, the Tigers have allowed 10 goals all season, and they haven’t given one up since Peck’s golden goal nearly three weeks ago.

The most goals the Tigers have allowed in a match is two, which has happened thrice.

“Everyone plays defense and they pressure the other team’s back line,” Hansel said. “They haven’t had to defend a ton recently but they’re still talking and giving information to players in front of them.”

Spencer boys are going, too

For the first time since 2009, the Tigers boys’ soccer team will be playing in a state tournament match in Des Moines.

The Tigers got to state by shutting out Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Bishop Heelan, each by 4-0 scores. They also beat West Sioux in the regular-season finale.

“For us to get there, it’s huge,” Spencer boys coach Jesse Kuehler said. “For us to get there, to support the girls, it’s huge for our community and our boys are excited. This is what we’ve been wanting over the last three or four years.”

The big key for the Tigers was to switch formations from last year to this season. Last year, Kuehler ran a 4-1-4-1.

This season, the Tigers ran a set-up of a 4-2-3-1.

It’s a more defensive-minded formation that provides a lot of help over the back line.

Kuehler threw around a couple options, but after looking at what the Tigers had, he thought the 4-2-3-1 was going to best suit his squad.

“The boys have played numerous years of soccer, so switching over was not a huge switch for them,” Kuehler said. “It’s paid big dividends.”

Kuehler said it took the Tigers 20 minutes in their season opener against Spirit Lake to figure out how to play in the new formation.

With the tandem of Davis Hogge and Easton Ohnesorge, they’ve been rocks in the middle of the formation, and according to Kuehler, they take away a lot of the space opponents try to look for.

“That gives the back line a chance at everything,” Kuehler said. “They’ve really been solid at everything with those two above them. It’s really been a good switch.”

The Tigers started out the season winning the first six matches before losing to Sioux City West on April 25. They outscored their opponents 21-5 in their first six matches.

“We knew around the latter half of our season, we had three weeks in a row with three matches per week, if not more,” Kuehler said. “We wanted to set that momentum early so we could string it along.”

The Tigers face Pella at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

