SPORTS BRIEFS: A look at Missouri River Conference All-Soccer

Nine lead MRAC first-team girls soccer

SIOUX CITY — Nine local soccer players were named Wednesday to the Missouri River Conference first-team.

There were three forwards, including two from Heelan. The two Crusaders were Ellie Barber and Ellie Gengler.

West's Emma Smallcomb was the other forward.

East's Neveah James and North's Brianna Marchand were named first-team midfielders.

Three of the four fullbacks were in the city: West's Bella Leon, East's Lillian Cote and Maddie Kelley of North.

Stars goalkeeper Sedrena Phillips was named to the first team.

There were also nine second-teamers.

The two forwards were East's Alex Flattery and North's Alicia Cortez.

Three of the four MRAC second-team midfielders came from the Metro. The three were Heelan's Lauryn Peck, West's Gabby Rivera and East's Zoie Robinson.

Both Crusaders fullbacks — Maddie Gengler and Grace Mahaney — were named as second-teamers, as was goalie Mary Kate Fitzsimmons.

West boys have four 1st teamers