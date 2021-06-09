SPORTS BRIEFS: A look at Missouri River Conference All-Soccer

Nine lead MRAC first-team girls soccer
SIOUX CITY — Nine local soccer players were named Wednesday to the Missouri River Conference first-team.
There were three forwards, including two from Heelan. The two Crusaders were Ellie Barber and Ellie Gengler.
West's Emma Smallcomb was the other forward.
East's Neveah James and North's Brianna Marchand were named first-team midfielders.
Three of the four fullbacks were in the city: West's Bella Leon, East's Lillian Cote and Maddie Kelley of North.
Stars goalkeeper Sedrena Phillips was named to the first team.
There were also nine second-teamers.
The two forwards were East's Alex Flattery and North's Alicia Cortez.
Three of the four MRAC second-team midfielders came from the Metro. The three were Heelan's Lauryn Peck, West's Gabby Rivera and East's Zoie Robinson.
Both Crusaders fullbacks — Maddie Gengler and Grace Mahaney — were named as second-teamers, as was goalie Mary Kate Fitzsimmons.
West boys have four 1st teamers
SIOUX CITY — The West boys soccer team earned four spots in the MRAC first-team selections.
The four were Jamie Perez (forward), Oscar Perez (midfielder), Alex Tule (fullback) and goalie Cesar Vasquez.
North had three: forward Alan Magana, midfielder Jack Lloyd and fullback Gadisa Bezuneh.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Brady Schaap, Ty Shoulders and Marcus Headid were also on the first team.
Here's a look at the second-teamers, by position:
Forwards: West's Julian Garcia, North's Amir Farrah and SB-L's Cesar Ponce.
Midfielders: East's Rodrigo Ochoa, SB-L's David Clausen, Josue Mendoza of East and West's Rey Gonzalez.
Fullbacks: East's Javi Ruiz, West's Abraham Ponce, North's Anthony Maeda and Jacob Spring of SB-L.
Warriors goalie Mikey Selig was also a second-teamer.
Heelan grad promoted at Wright State
DAYTON, Ohio – Wright State men's basketball head coach Scott Nagy has announced the promotion of longtime assistant Clint Sargent to the associate head coach for the Raiders.
Sargent is a graduate of Bishop Heelan High School.
Sargent has been on the Raider bench as Nagy and Wright State have captured at least a share of three-straight Horizon League regular season titles, a trip to the 2018 NCAA Tournament and an NIT appearance in 2019. The Raiders have earned 18 Horizon League postseason honors and Nagy has tallied three HL Coach of the Year nods since arriving prior to the 2016-17 campaign.
Sargent joined the Wright State staff in the spring of 2016 with Nagy from South Dakota State, where he had been on the sidelines on staff since the 2013-14 season. A two-time All-Summit League Second Team selection, Sargent graduated from South Dakota State in 2011 and played two seasons professionally with USC Heidelberg in the German ProA League before returning to the Jackrabbit bench.