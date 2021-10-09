STATE GIRLS SOCCER: Dakota Valley advances to Class A title match

TEA, S.D. — The moment wasn’t too big for Ivey Winckler on Saturday.

The Dakota Valley High School senior not only posted a shutout in a Class A state semifinal at Tea Area High School, but she made a big stop and scored the go-ahead goal in a penalty-kick situation en route to a 1-0 win.

Winckler was the seventh Panther to shoot during penalty kicks, and she made the goal to send the Panthers to the state championship match next Saturday against West Central.

The match was scoreless through 100 minutes of play.

First, Winckler blocked a shot on the Titans, then Winckler turned right around and put the ball in the net to win the match.

“She’s a very mature player,” Panthers coach Jesse Castillo said. “The moment was not too big for her. There’s a lot of emotion and there’s a lot of pressure. She’s very experienced, and that came in clutch today.”

The penalty kicks went to the seventh round, and the Panthers won the round 7-6.

The six Panthers were Emma Deacon, Grace Bass, Ella Schmiedt, Ashlynn Stusse, Payton Tritz and Izzy Linden.

The Panthers spent the week preparing for the potential moment of having the match go into penalty kicks.

They spent time during practice every day, working on PKs.

Castillo has been in that moment before as a player.

“I understand the pressure that comes with it,” Castillo said. “I told them that it was going to be a different world out there. Your legs might shake. The game is on the line, and all eyes are on you.

“When we knew we were going into a shootout, we knew we would have an advantage,” Castillo added. “We all had practice.”

