STATE GIRLS SOCCER: Davenport Assumption shuts out BIshop Heelan 1-0 in Class 1A quarterfinals

In the 72nd minute, Jackson took a pass from Scodeller and delivered a low shot past Fitzsimmons.

“I had a couple great looks that I didn’t capitalize on,” Jackson said. “We just had to keep our composure. There were a lot of shots we should have had but the keeper saved.

“We really adjusted and went low where the keeper couldn’t get it.”

Langan scored off a pass from Morgan Jennings in the 78th minute. Less than a minute later, Jackson found Masterson and she pushed it through to the net.

Season lookback

Assumption handed Heelan its first loss since May 3 against Lewis Central. The Crusaders didn’t start out the season as well as they had wanted to.

They lost each of their first four matches, and scored just thrice in those first four. Granted, two of those losses came to state qualifiers (Spencer and Treynor).

The Crusaders had to also battle injuries, but Mansfield credited his team for not giving up when things seemed bleak.