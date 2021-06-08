STATE GIRLS SOCCER: Davenport Assumption shuts out Bishop Heelan 4-0 in Class 1A quarterfinals

Shawn Mansfield had one word to describe how Mary Kate Fitzsimmons played on Tuesday: Exceptional.
The Bishop Heelan High School senior goalkeeper held Class 1A top-seeded Davenport Assumption to just one goal in the first 71 minutes of a state soccer quarterfinal in Des Moines, but then the Knights scored three more goals in the final nine-plus minutes to win 4-0.
Fitzsimmons came into the match allowing just eight goals on the season, and Mansfield thought Fitzsimmons was due for a big game.
Fitzsimmons hadn’t had to work a ton over the last five matches. The Crusaders had held their opponents scoreless in the last five matches.
Over those last five matches, Fitzsimmons had to collect 15 shots on goal, and she saved all 15 of them.
Fitzsimmons’ busiest night during that five-game stretch was six saves, and that came against Council Bluffs St. Albert.
Heelan outscored its opponents 16-0 in the playoffs, and Fitzsimmons had 10 saves over those three matches.
“She played an exceptional game,” said Mansfield, Heelan's soccer coach. “I always felt that she had that type of game in her. She was able to showcase that against a good team. Mary Kate had the opportunity to show what she could do.”
Fitzsimmons had to work early and often to make sure the Knights weren’t scoring on the Crusaders.
She held the Knights scoreless for the first 22 minutes.
Assumption broke the ice in the 23rd minute. Fitzsimmons brought the ball down, it fell out of her hands. Sam Scodeller was there to clean it up for the goal.
“We had a lot of players in the box to cause commotion,” Scodeller said. “We did a great job of doing our job in the box. I happened to be where the ball was, and I knew it was going to go in.”
Mansfield called the play unfortunate, and it was just a small blip in the final match for Fitzsimmons.
“That goal could have gone either way,” Mansfield said.
With heat indexes near 90 degrees, Assumption couldn’t add on in the next 45-plus minutes.
Fitzsimmons played a key role during that long stretch.
She made a nice save with 33 minutes, 40 seconds remaining in the match, but that was only a foreshadow of what was to come about four minutes later.
With 28:12 left in the match, there was a scramble for the ball, and the Crusaders were called for a handball.
That happened inside the box, and meant that Assumption was going to take a penalty shot.
Lexi Moore took the shot, and aimed for her right-hand side of the goal.
Fitzsimmons is used to saving shots around that same area where Moore shot her attempt.
During practices, fellow Crusaders senior Ellie Gengler takes shots right around that same spot.
Practice made perfect.
Moore aimed low, and Fitzsimmons read the shot correctly.
She aimed to catch the ball, but the ball rolled away from the Crusaders senior.
Fitzsimmons reacted quickly, and she dove for the loose ball, even with a couple Knights going for another shot.
Fitzsimmons got on top of the ball.
“I talked to her after the game, and she saw what side the Assumption player was looking at,” Mansfield said. “And, she chose right, made a great save on it.”
The Crusaders’ defense in front of Fitzsimmons contained the Knights offense well. As a team, Assumption entered the state tournament with 99 goals, second to Treynor’s 141.
“The girls played together and played hard,” Mansfield said. “We got down 2-0 and had to switch some things up to get a little comeback. The score 4-0 doesn’t dictate how the game went. I felt that the girls played as best they could.”
In the 72nd minute, Jackson took a pass from Scodeller and delivered a low shot past Fitzsimmons.
“I had a couple great looks that I didn’t capitalize on,” Jackson said. “We just had to keep our composure. There were a lot of shots we should have had but the keeper saved.
“We really adjusted and went low where the keeper couldn’t get it.”
Langan scored off a pass from Morgan Jennings in the 78th minute. Less than a minute later, Jackson found Masterson and she pushed it through to the net.
Season lookback
Assumption handed Heelan its first loss since May 3 against Lewis Central. The Crusaders didn’t start out the season as well as they had wanted to.
They lost each of their first four matches, and scored just thrice in those first four. Granted, two of those losses came to state qualifiers (Spencer and Treynor).
The Crusaders had to also battle injuries, but Mansfield credited his team for not giving up when things seemed bleak.
“I feel that these girls should be proud of the adversity that we went through,” he said. “We started many games with many different lineups and many different formations. They really came together and put it all together toward the end of the season.”
Mansfield coached the Crusaders after leaving the program for a few years, and he was happy to have had the chance to coach them, since he didn’t last year due to the pandemic.
“Coming back in, I was not really looking to set a bar for myself,” Mansfield said last spring. “The plan was for the girls to set the bar and achieve that the first year and push that bar for themselves.”
Gengler led the Crusaders with 10 goals scored on the season, while sophomores Lauryn Peck and Jada Newberg scored nine.
Gracie Rooney, a Crusaders junior, led with six assists.
Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss also contributed to this story.