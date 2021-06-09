STATE GIRLS SOCCER: Waverly-Shell Rock ends Spencer's season in Class 2A semifinals

It was hard to maintain that aggressive style of play for the final 60 minutes, and the Go-Hawks cracked that code shortly after the second water break of the half.

In the 27th minute, W-SR’s Kenzie Roling drew three defenders at the top of the box and she slipped a pass to Anna Stromberg who buried her one-on-one chance with Cooper.

“I don’t think we were nervous,” WSR forward Anna Stromberg said. “We had had our chances up until they got one lucky one through. But once they got it we knew we had to step up our game, find feet and keep up our pace the rest of the game. And once we found our pace we went with it, stuck with it and we got goals.”

Eggena came up big two minutes later making a point-blank save on Johnson.

The Go-Hawks took the lead for good on a great individual effort by Macy Smith. Smith made a run down the far left, turned the corner carrying the ball into the box and her cross found Morgan Aikey for a 2-1 lead in the 37th minute.