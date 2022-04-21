UPDATED: Sioux City East boys soccer stays undefeated in conference play with win against Bishop Heelan

SIOUX CITY — After a tough weekend in Des Moines, the East High School boys soccer team was looking to get back in the win column.

The Black Raiders (4-3, 3-0 MRAC) knew it was going to be a defensive battle against Bishop Heelan (2-1, 2-1) on Tuesday at Memorial Field, and they wound up with a 2-0 road win over the Crusaders.

“We decided that we didn’t want to lose this game,” said senior Josue Mendoza, who scored the go-ahead goal in the second half. “We didn’t want to lose it more than they did.”

Martinez and Edwin Garibay scored the two goals for the Black Raiders, both in the second half.

Martinez’s goal came first with 19 minutes, 4 seconds left in the match. Rodrigo Ochoa got the ball out wide, and he crossed the ball toward Martinez on the outside of his foot.

Martinez took a brief touch, and in the corner of his eye, he saw an opening. He saw that Heelan goalkeeper Max Delaney was in the middle of the goal, so Martinez shot the ball in the lower left-hand corner to put the Black Raiders on the board.

“I didn’t connect with it very well, but I still put it in the bottom left corner,” Martinez said. “I saw that side was open, and they gave me a bunch of space right there.”

Ochoa had the assist on that play.

Then, Garibay doubled the Black Raiders’ lead with 8:06 left in the match.

Garibay earned his goal after he stumbled for a second. He received a nice pass from the left side of the pitch, and fired it past Delaney for his second goal of the season.

“I was ready to keep my eye on the ball, and tapped it in,” Garibay said. “You just have to lift up your head and go for it.”

The Black Raiders took 12 shots, and half of them were on goal.

Yoseth Valiente recorded a shutout, saving all four shots that went his way from the Crusaders.

The score was tied 0-0 at the half, and East coach Mike Borrall knew it was going to be a defensive battle against their rival.

"We had to handle the ball well with the wind and we couldn't send it all the way up," Borrall said. "When we were against the wind, we knew we had to hold them off. They have some very talented players. It was going to be defensive. We had to hold our ground."

Over the weekend, East played Ankeny and Cedar Rapids Prairie, but it lost both contests.

The Hawks beat the Black Raiders 3-0, and then the Hawks topped them 3-2 to end the day.

While the Black Raiders were disappointed they lost two matches, they returned home knowing they got better for the stretch run of conference play.

"Those teams we faced, those are very good soccer teams, and we knew we had some things we needed to work on," Borrall said. "We knew we wanted to have guys in the middle. We made some adjustments and we gave guys too much space in the middle."

Heelan gets some chances

The Crusaders had some chances to score in Tuesday's loss.

They had two opportunities in the first 10 minutes. Their first chance was a Sergio Mijangos shot from a nice pass from Alejandro Suarez.

Then, a couple minutes later, the ball got close to the goal line after Alejandro Gonzalez kicked a well-placed corner kick in the scrum.

Evan Schultz also had a close shot that went just wide in the 38th minute.

The Crusaders are a young team, as they have just three seniors on their roster. Schultz is one of them, as are Teddy Saltzman and Oliver Zavala.

