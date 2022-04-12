WATCH NOW: Sioux City East boys soccer wins shootout over West at home

SIOUX CITY — Faustino Gomez wasn’t nervous about stepping up to the soccer ball during penalty kicks. He knew his preparation was going to serve him well.

Gomez was right.

Gomez hit the match-winning goal on Tuesday at Rich Vanderloo Field, and it gave the East High School boys soccer team the 3-2 win over West in a Missouri River Conference game.

“We were ready,” Gomez said. “We were ready to come into the game and there was no pressure.”

The game was tied at 2-2 at the end of regulation and shootout, and the shootout ended at 9-8 after Gomez’s goal and before that, a stop from Black Raiders senior goalkeeper Yoseth Valiente.

Gomez was the seventh Black Raider to shoot in the PKs after the two teams played 100 minutes.

“It was great, and that’s the best feeling ever,” Gomez said. “I was thinking how badly I needed to make this, and it was a great feeling.”

Gomez was in the second rotation of shooters to go, as the Wolverines and Black Raiders each made four of five goals in the first round of PKs.

Before Gomez made the winner, Valiente made his big play.

West’s Bryan Taracena was getting ready to shoot the ball, with the scoreboard flashing 8-8 in the second round.

Taracena was aiming for the right-hand part of the goal on ground level, hoping to sneak one past the East goalkeeper.

Valiente read the shot right, and the goalkeeper slid to his left and blocked the shot off his left thigh.

Valiente instantly rose to his feet, and let out a cheer to the fans who were standing along the sideline.

“To be able to beat a state qualifier from last year, this is really big,” Valiente said. “Being able to do this in my last year, and we have to have a big team to go that far. It was big, because we didn’t beat them last year. It’s my last game here against them, in our stadium, that’s all I can say right now.”

The win moved the Black Raiders to a 3-1 mark. They have also beaten Denison-Schleswig and Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Their lone loss has been against Lewis Central.

The Wolverines, meanwhile, fell to 1-4. They’ve got a slew of sophomores and seniors, which is an age gap that West is trying to figure out, according to coach Gary Fuentes.

“I think in the second half, we made things happen, we did some things well, but we need to be a team that can go first half and second half,” Fuentes said. “I’m proud of how they hung in there. We have a group of sophomores and seniors, and maybe one and two juniors. It’s a learning experience, but we’re getting there.”

As Valiente pointed out, the Wolverines made a deep run, including an unforgettable comeback win in the substate final over Lewis Central, that propelled them to the Class 4A state tournament.

Brian Sanchez led the Wolverines with three goals on the season, entering Tuesday.

Sanchez, Julian Garcia, Emilano Perez, Oscar Perez, Juan Ochoa and Rodolfo Tule were the six Wolverines who scored in PKs.

