WATCH NOW: Sioux City West clinches state soccer tournament berth

SIOUX CITY — Heart, grit, fight.
West High School coach Gary Fuentes used those three words to help describe the Wolverines’ unpredictable comeback Wednesday night in a 4-3 double overtime winner over Lewis Central.
With the win, the Wolverines clinched a spot in the Class 3A state soccer tournament that begins Tuesday in Des Moines.
West (15-2) has the No. 8 seed, and it’ll play Iowa City West at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Cownie Sports Complex.
“It was about us staying in their ear and them pushing each other,” Fuentes said. “I think that they wanted it. Even though we were down right away, we were maintaining and staying organized in the second half. We just kept pushing.”
The way that West got there was one fans, players and Fuentes will never forget.
The Wolverines trailed 3-1 with 2 minutes, 3 seconds remaining. The Wolverines were worried, sure, but they were confident there was enough time to at least force the match into overtime.
"It looked bleak at halftime, I'll be honest," Fuentes said. "We just switched the formation up and made things happen."
After Jamie Perez got the Wolverines on the board early in the second half, Reymundo Gonzalez scored with 2:02 to go.
Oscar Perez set up that play with a corner kick, which Gonzalez was there to get the goal.
Wolverines junior Julian Garcia then tied the match in the 79th minute. He caught a deflection off Lewis Central goalkeeper Kyle Gappa.
“I was there when the ball came to me,” Garcia said. “I finished it. We played through the whole game, and we never lost hope.”
The Wolverines celebrated like they were winning the match, but they also knew that overtime was coming and more work needed to be done.
No one scored in the first overtime, but Gonzalez came really close to scoring for the Wolverines. With 73 seconds left in the first overtime, Gonzalez received a pass from Perez, and Gonzalez didn’t really have anyone around him.
Gonzalez aimed for the left-hand side of the goal, away from where Gappa was stationed.
The ball short-hopped the bar of the goal, missing the chance for a game-winner.
Brian Sanchez made sure the second overtime didn’t last long.
The Titans were called for a foul, and West was granted a free kick.
Jamie Perez got to kick the ball from about 35 yards out.
The Titans built a defensive line of six guys, and it appeared that one of them deflected the ball.
Abe Ponce got possession of the ball, and shot it, but Gappa deflected it.
Before the play, Sanchez heard captain Alex Tule ask Sanchez to crash the goal, in case someone on the Titans would block Jamie Perez’s kick.
“He’s my captain, so I had to listen to him,” Sanchez said. “I just had to put my body into it, just like Coach (Fuentes) said.
Sanchez was at the right place at the right time, as he made a sliding kick through the open net.
That goal sent the Wolverines to the state tournament.
Sanchez ran around the pitch as his teammates chased after him. He hadn’t felt that feeling during the season, as the junior midfielder came into the state-qualifying match without scoring a goal.
“It was crazy, man,” Sanchez said. “I remember I was screaming, ‘I got it, I got it, man,’ and that’s my only goal this season. That’s the most important. We did this for our seniors. Last year, we had a crazy team, but this year, we showed everyone we could do it.”
The Wolverines hadn’t been forced to come back down from that big of a deficit all season. Yes, the Wolverines lost matches — two to be exact — but both losses were by a combined three goals.
Bishop Heelan broke West’s unbeaten start to the season with a 2-1 win at Memorial FIeld on May 4.
The Wolverines called that loss their turning point of the season, but at that point in the season, a couple members on the team said that they were too confident going in.
West’s other loss on the season came exactly two weeks later on the road in a 2-0 loss to fellow state qualifier Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
The Wolverines didn’t know how to be down 3-0. Yet, they didn’t let it get to their heads, especially their goalie.
Cesar Vazquez allowed those three goals in the first half, and he was disappointed that he and his teammates didn’t come ready to play.
“Our mentality and the energy wasn’t there,” Vasquez said. “At halftime, we started talking and we pushed ourselves to our limits. That’s what happens when you try.”
The Wolverines took 13 shots, all on goal. Vasquez had seven saves.