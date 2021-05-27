WATCH NOW: Sioux City West clinches state soccer tournament berth

Abe Ponce got possession of the ball, and shot it, but Gappa deflected it.

Before the play, Sanchez heard captain Alex Tule ask Sanchez to crash the goal, in case someone on the Titans would block Jamie Perez’s kick.

“He’s my captain, so I had to listen to him,” Sanchez said. “I just had to put my body into it, just like Coach (Fuentes) said.

Sanchez was at the right place at the right time, as he made a sliding kick through the open net.

That goal sent the Wolverines to the state tournament.

Sanchez ran around the pitch as his teammates chased after him. He hadn’t felt that feeling during the season, as the junior midfielder came into the state-qualifying match without scoring a goal.

“It was crazy, man,” Sanchez said. “I remember I was screaming, ‘I got it, I got it, man,’ and that’s my only goal this season. That’s the most important. We did this for our seniors. Last year, we had a crazy team, but this year, we showed everyone we could do it.”

The Wolverines hadn’t been forced to come back down from that big of a deficit all season. Yes, the Wolverines lost matches — two to be exact — but both losses were by a combined three goals.