WATCH NOW: Sioux City West, Sergeant Bluff-Luton clinch state soccer tournament berths

SIOUX CITY — Faith, heart and fury.

That’s what the West High School boys soccer team used to come back from a 3-1 late deficit on Wednesday to defeat Lewis Central 4-3 in a Class 3A substate championship in double overtime.

The Wolverines trailed 3-1 with 2 minutes, 3 seconds remaining but the Wolverines knew that was enough time to at least force the match into overtime.

After Jamie Perez got the Wolverines on the board early in the second half, Reymundo Gonzalez scored with 2:02 to go.

Oscar Perez set up that play with a corner kick, which Gonzalez was there to get the goal.

Wolverines junior Julian Garcia then tied the match in the 79th minute. He caught a deflection off Lewis Central goalkeeper Kyle Gappa.

The Wolverines celebrated like they were winning the match, but they also knew that overtime was coming and more work needed to be done.

No one scored in the first overtime, but Brian Sanchez made sure the second overtime didn’t last long.

The Titans were called for a foul, and West was granted a free kick.

Jamie Perez got to kick the ball from about 35 yards out.