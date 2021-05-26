 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Sioux City West, Sergeant Bluff-Luton clinch state soccer tournament berths
0 comments
breaking
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER | WEST 4,

WATCH NOW: Sioux City West, Sergeant Bluff-Luton clinch state soccer tournament berths

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
West vs Lewis Central soccer

West's Oscar Perez battles for the ball against Lewis Central's Gaige Tripp during Wednesday's substate championship game at Riverside Field in Sioux City. 

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY — Faith, heart and fury.

That’s what the West High School boys soccer team used to come back from a 3-1 late deficit on Wednesday to defeat Lewis Central 4-3 in a Class 3A substate championship in double overtime. 

The Wolverines trailed 3-1 with 2 minutes, 3 seconds remaining but the Wolverines knew that was enough time to at least force the match into overtime.

After Jamie Perez got the Wolverines on the board early in the second half, Reymundo Gonzalez scored with 2:02 to go.

Oscar Perez set up that play with a corner kick, which Gonzalez was there to get the goal.

Wolverines junior Julian Garcia then tied the match in the 79th minute. He caught a deflection off Lewis Central goalkeeper Kyle Gappa.

The Wolverines celebrated like they were winning the match, but they also knew that overtime was coming and more work needed to be done.

PHOTOS: West defeats Lewis Central soccer 4-3

+8 
+8 
West vs Lewis Central soccer
+8 
+8 
West vs Lewis Central soccer
+8 
+8 
West vs Lewis Central soccer
+8 
+8 
West vs Lewis Central soccer
+8 
+8 
West vs Lewis Central soccer

No one scored in the first overtime, but Brian Sanchez made sure the second overtime didn’t last long.

The Titans were called for a foul, and West was granted a free kick.

Jamie Perez got to kick the ball from about 35 yards out.

The Titans built a defensive line of six guys, and it appeared that one of them deflected the ball.

Oscar Perez got possession of the ball, and shot it, but Gappa deflected it.

Sanchez was at the right place at the right time, as he made a sliding kick through the open net.

That goal sent the Wolverines to the state tournament.

SB-L going to state, too

The Storm Lake Tornadoes took possession during most of the first half at home, but that didn’t break Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s spirit.

The Warriors beat the Tornadoes, 4-0, and all four goals were scored in the second half.

Brady Schaap scored the match’s opening goal in the 58th minute, and David Clausen had the assist there.

In fact, Clausen had three assists in the win.

Clausen also had an assist on the Warriors’ second goal in the 62nd minute. That goal belonged to Ty Shoulders.

Schaap scored his second goal of the night, in the 67th minute. Shoulders helped out with the assist there.

Cesar Ponce scored the fourth goal in the 70th minute, and Clausen tallied his third assist.

Mikey Selig recorded seven saves.

The Warriors outshot Storm Lake, 7-6.

See more in Friday's edition of The Journal. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News