WATCH NOW: South Sioux boys soccer moves on to district championship

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — The South Sioux City HIgh School boys soccer team is starting to put the pieces together to defend its Class B state championship.

The Cardinals are in position to return to the state tournament, after winning 1-0 on Wednesday against Blair in South Sioux.

South Sioux has won three straight matches after losing five straight to end both the regular season and the River Cities Conference tournament.

The losses, to first-year coach Erick Galvan, were just a way for the young roster to develop to where they are now — one win away to return to Omaha and the state tourney.

The Cardinals have three freshmen in the starting lineup.

“I think we’ve finally narrowed it down to a good starting lineup,” Galvan said. “I knew most of them already. They were like chess pieces. I wanted them to move on the board in the right direction. Since we’re so young and don’t have a deep bench, some players are stepping up and playing positions where they give us the most.

“They’re teaching me a lot on how we have to handle situations,” Galvan said. “We treat the older guys a little bit differently. The younger guys want to keep learning, so we have to take a different approach. You have to have more patience with the younger guys, what the possible fixes are. The older guys, you just have to tell them they made a mistake, and they just nod their heads.”

The turnaround for the Cardinals happened just last week, when they started their three-match winning streak with a 4-1 win over Omaha Gross.

Then, in the subdistrict semifinals, South Sioux scored two goals during the overtime period to beat Norfolk Catholic, 4-2. That match was scoreless at the end of the first half.

On Wednesday at its home pitch, senior striker Jose Hernandez scored the match’s lone goal off a penalty kick in the first half.

Gustavo Garcia set up the play at the top of the zone, even though he had four defenders on his back. He passed the ball over to senior Nathan Karnes.

Karnes took the ball down to the box, where Blair fouled the senior striker.

Usually in penalty kick situations, Galvan usually lets the players pick who they want to kick the penalty shots.

Hernandez didn’t hesitate to step up. He immediately grabbed the ball when the play was called dead, set it up, and when he was given the go-ahead to kick it, he confidently struck the ball into the net.

“It says a lot about his confidence,” Galvan said.

South Sioux junior Christian Barajas was one of those Cardinals who came back from last year’s squad, and on Wednesday, he turned in a playoff shutout.

He saved all eight shots that Blair shot his way, all during the second half.

“He’s done a tremendous job,” Galvan said. “He still has room to grow, but he’s one of those players who you want to set an example. He does everything the right way. He always keeps a positive attitude, even after making an error.”

The Cardinals will play for the district final at Lexington at 1 p.m. Saturday. Galvan said the strategy will not change.

“We play aggressively, and we don’t back down,” Galvan said. “We want to go against any team head-to-head. I think our key is to get the ball to the outside where we can get to the end line, put it across to the box, and get numbers into the box for scoring chances.”

