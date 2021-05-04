WATCH NOW: South Sioux City boys soccer one win from NSAA state tournament after win over Blair

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — The South Sioux City High School boys soccer team has had its fair share of adversity this season. With injuries to several key starters and a brutal early-season schedule, the Cardinals started the year 1-7.
But through it all, they have persevered, and after a 6-2 home win on Tuesday night over Blair, the Cardinals are 9-8 and more importantly, one win away from making a return to the Nebraska state tournament.
The scoring started early in Tuesday’s match, when South Sioux senior Jaime Ponce-Pablo made the first goal of the day on a penalty kick with 25 minutes left in the first half. Two minutes later, Cardinals senior Yahir Becerra-Cruz made a goal of his own, to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead.
South Sioux made it 3-0 just a minute later with a goal from senior Michael Mendez, and the teams went into the half with the Cardinals up by three.
After another goal put South Sioux up by four, Blair finally got on the board with a goal from Bears’ junior Kip Tupa. The Cardinals responded with a pair of goals late in the second half, one from senior Nahum Sabino Garcia, and the second on a header from Michael Mendez Garcia, his second goal of the game.
Blair managed to snag one more goal before time expired, as Jakob Andersen hit the back of the net with 3:27 left, but South Sioux walked away with the four-goal victory.
With the win, the Cardinals advanced to the district finals, just one win away from the state tournament.
It may have seemed like an unlikely place for the Cardinals, after injuries to players like Ponce-Pablo, the team’s University of San Diego bound senior captain, and senior midfielder Enrique Ramirez, put the team in an early-season hole.
“A lot of the players were out due to injury," Ponce-Pablo said. "I actually broke my ankle, and was out for like a month. That was the time that we lost to Fremont and Norfolk, teams we usually would go out and beat. No excuses now. We’re to the end. We’ve just got to win now.”
With only one more guaranteed game in his South Sioux soccer career, Ponce-Pablo has a lot more he wants to accomplish this season with the Cardinals.
He wants his resume to be sparkling when he arrives at college.
“I obviously have something to prove,” Ponce-Pablo said. “I can’t go to a major college like the University of San Diego, and not make it to state here, so obviously I want to make a name for myself. But it’s not just about me. It's about the whole team. Everything will come at the end for me, but right now, I just want the whole team to prosper.”
Just three years removed from its most recent Nebraska state title, South Sioux head coach Lupe Gonzalez described this season’s team as “unpredictable.” While they may not have been clicking earlier in the year, the Cardinals have turned their season around, and played a game against Blair that Gonzalez calls ‘one of the best games we’ve had all year.”
“I think it is the boys having confidence in themselves,” Gonzalez said. “I think them coming out, and believing that they could do it. Us as coaches, we’ve always believed in them, and now I think they are believing that they can do it. We’re one game away from the show, and hopefully Saturday will be a good game for us as well.”
After the team clinched the victory, Gonzalez gave a shout-out to the podcast “Nebraska Soccer Talk,” which had predicted that Blair would be the team to win the B-4 subdistrict.
“They had us not coming out of subdistricts, so shout out to them,” Gonzalez said. “We made it out."
With the start that they had, the Cardinals are out to prove the Nebraska soccer world wrong.
"This team, you're looking at us and we're a bunch of losers on paper, right? But I think that we're going to perform here," Ponce-Pablo said. "It's like my coach always says, 'it's not about how you start, it's how you finish. I think that is kind of how we're all looking at it at this point."
South Sioux will play on Saturday for a spot at state. The Cardinals will find out their opponent later this week.