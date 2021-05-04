WATCH NOW: South Sioux City boys soccer one win from NSAA state tournament after win over Blair

With the win, the Cardinals advanced to the district finals, just one win away from the state tournament.

It may have seemed like an unlikely place for the Cardinals, after injuries to players like Ponce-Pablo, the team’s University of San Diego bound senior captain, and senior midfielder Enrique Ramirez, put the team in an early-season hole.

“A lot of the players were out due to injury," Ponce-Pablo said. "I actually broke my ankle, and was out for like a month. That was the time that we lost to Fremont and Norfolk, teams we usually would go out and beat. No excuses now. We’re to the end. We’ve just got to win now.”

With only one more guaranteed game in his South Sioux soccer career, Ponce-Pablo has a lot more he wants to accomplish this season with the Cardinals.

He wants his resume to be sparkling when he arrives at college.

“I obviously have something to prove,” Ponce-Pablo said. “I can’t go to a major college like the University of San Diego, and not make it to state here, so obviously I want to make a name for myself. But it’s not just about me. It's about the whole team. Everything will come at the end for me, but right now, I just want the whole team to prosper.”