'We're feeling confident': Spencer girls beats North Polk to advance to state semifinals

Johnson scored a second goal before halftime to put the Tigers up 3-1, which stood as the final score.

The win gave Spencer a six-game winning streak, and put the Tigers in the state semis for the first time since 2018.

The seniors on this year’s squad were freshmen the last time the Tigers made it this far, and Hansel is convinced that their experience on the big stage will continue to be valuable.

It definitely was on Tuesday.

“That helped today,” Hansel said. “With the seniors having that experience as freshmen, our freshmen that we played today, played really well. I think our seniors were able to encourage them and do it. We have a couple of players that they call COVID-freshman, that didn’t play last year, that had some solid games too because of those seniors. The seniors got them going.”

Coming into the match, Johnson had 54 goals and 121 total points this season, both of which are team highs by wide margins. Even in the midst of the scorching hot weather on Tuesday, Johnson still managed to be the potent offensive threat that she has been all year long.