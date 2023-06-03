DES MOINES — There's no taking this one away.

While there's some dispute over whether to count Western Christian's state tournament title in boys' soccer that the schools won during a fall season before state-sanctioned spring titles started being counted in 1995, there's not a doubt as to the merits of the Wolfpack's 2023 title, which came at the conclusion of a 2-0 win over Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck on Saturday.

"Once we got up two, we knew we didn't need to score again," Sao Baccam said. "We'd take the two-goal shutout. But we needed to play good defense. This is definitely going to boost us. We're a big basketball, football school. But our soccer program has really come on in the last four or five years." After finishing runner-up in 1A the past two seasons and needing 10 rounds of overtime penalty kicks to get past Iowa City Regina in the semifinals, the second-seeded Wolfpack took down top-seeded GC/GR on Saturday in the 1A title game to win the gold trophy at Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.

"I think it was our experience that we had," said Western Christian head coach Sou Baccam. "We had some key pieces from the past that were back, and they pushed the younger guys a little bit. But I think our experience playing down here the past couple of seasons really helped us."

Miles Baccam scored both Western Christian (18-3) goals.

"This means so much," Miles Baccam said. "I really can't put this feeling into words. It doesn't feel real that we got this."

After the teams jostled for control over the 40 minutes, the Wolfpack emerged as the aggressors in the second. That only intensified after Gilbert (14-6) gave up the first score.

Miles Baccam scored two minutes into the second half off an assist by senior midfielder Zachary Minderhoud. The pass led Miles Baccam into clear space in front of the GC/GR goal, and the junior midfielder scored with a spinning chip shot that made it over the out-stretched arms of Rebels' goaltender Max Anderson.

Senior midfielder Kalen Hartbecke set up the second Western Christian (15-2) goal. That came on a similar play as Miles Baccam found green space to work with and laced a shot into the net.

"The first goal was a great ball by Zach," Miles Baccam said. "I knew when it was coming (that) I'd have to turn (back into the middle). I think that's the first time that's worked for us in a game. But I knew once I got it and was one-on-one with the goalie I had to put it away.

"That was a big turning point in the game ... We knew when we got the first one that the second one was coming, and that really set the tone for the second half."

Miles Baccam was named captain of the 1A all-state tournament team.

"I feel like people kind of counted us out coming into this year because we lost eight starters last year," he said.

He was joined on the 11-player squad by junior Uchan Harberts, Minderhoud and junior goaltender JD Petitt, who was superb all season and made the game-winning save against Regina.

"It was tough," Petitt said of the journey to get to state. "But it's just amazing.

"I felt like I could've done a better job communicating with my back line at times, but they've played great. We didn't know much about (GC/GR) other than they were undefeated coming in. But they have a lot of good people over there. It was our third time here in a row, so we knew what to expect and just needed to finish it this time."