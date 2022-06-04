Western Christian falls to Assumption in 1A soccer championship

DES MOINES – Back-to-back state championship game appearances is something to be proud of.

That was the message from Western Christian head coach Sou Bassam to his team after they fell to Assumption in the 1A championship game Saturday at James W. Cownie Soccer Park.

“I told those guys that after the game,” Baccam said. “I know it hurts right now and it hurts bad, but I said, ‘you guys have no idea what you guys have done for our program.’ It’s just amazing, this group, this season that we had, they battled hard. They always fight, and the best thing about these guys is their friends.

“This week was so memorable, they have so many great relationships with each other,” Baccam said.

The Wolfpack took the first half lead when Austin Van Wyk had his shot deflected off an Assumption defender and into the net. Western Christian took a 1-0 lead into the intermission.

“We had some confidence after that, but we knew that it was going to be a battle in the second half,” Baccam said. “We knew that there weren't going to just roll over after that. We knew that they were going to be coming out and fighting right away.”

In the 64th minute, Assumption broke through to tie it up. Roberto Medrano scored on an assist from Chalie Leinart to knot it up at one. That would be how things ended in regulation.

Both overtimes went without a score. The game, tied at one, was now on to penalty kicks to decide a champion. The Wolfpack had ended practice with penalty kicks for the last two weeks to prepare for this moment.

“We had our lineup of our kickers already set just in case we ever got to this situation,” Baccam said. “So I just told them to get up there and clear their minds. We ended on penalties every practice for the last two weeks. We knew that there was some work to be done, but I was totally confident in those guys.”

Having to go to penalty kicks after a full game with two overtimes drains the energy from team, but Baccam is proud on how his group handled the situation despite losing the penalty kicks 3-1.

“We fought hard all game I thought,” Baccam said. “When you come down the penalty kicks, it's always tough and the guys playing all game, their legs are tired. We battled hard all game, I'm really proud of these guys.”

Assumption won the state title for the first time since 2003, and it came in head coach Greg Zeller’s final season.

"I'm just kind of numb," Zeller told the Quad City Times. "It's been a helluva run. I'm sure it will hit me as soon as I get home and take that first look in the mirror, but right now, I'm just kind of numb."

It is also Zeller’s third state championship with Assumption.

"You dream about it but it's just kind of surreal. It's hard to really wrap around your head what we just did," Zeller said. "I think they just wanted to make that last game last, as long as possible."

Meanwhile for Western Christian, they graduate 11 seniors who led the Wolfpack to back-to-back championship games. While the school still hasn’t won a championship since 1998, there is a new foundation for the future of Wolfpack soccer.

“Those guys are great, a lot of them hang out together and they're good friends,” Baccam said. “Ty (Van Essen) and Eli (Van Essen), I've coached them since they're a freshman and some of those guys I've had for you know, since I think there were sophomores. We did miss out on that COVID-19 year as well. This group has laid a good foundation for our program. I'm just so thankful for that group.”

While no one enjoys losing in the state championship, Baccam is proud of all that his group accomplished this season.

“The biggest thing is I'm glad that we got to experience another state run,” Baccam said. “There was a little bit of pressure on us, the expectations were a little bit higher this season because we made the championship game last year. I feel thankful for this group, these guys, and all the work that they put into this.”

