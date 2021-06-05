Western Christian falls to Burlington Notre Dame in Class 1A championship

DES MOINES-- It wasn’t the outcome they wanted, but the Western Christian boys soccer team didn’t hang its head for long.
The Wolfpack came up short in the Class 1A state championship game on Saturday at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines, as the team lost to Burlington Notre Dame by a score of 4-1.
The Nikes scored one goal in the first half, and three more in the second to clinch the victory, and finish their season at 23-1-1.
For the Wolfpack, it was a disappointing ending to the squad’s most exciting season in years. After making it to the state tournament for the first time since 2009, Western Christian still had plenty to be proud of after fighting for what would've been their first state title since 1996.
“I’m proud of our guys,” head coach Sou Baccam said. “Proud of them fighting all game, and hopefully they get a chance in a couple of days to take time and reflect on the season we had. We had 16 wins, and two losses, and it was a really fun group of kids to work with.”
On Saturday, Notre Dame got the scoring started with a penalty kick in the 12th minute, to take a 1-0 lead. In the 44th minute, the Nikes scored again to go up by two.
In the 52nd minute, senior Bailey Baccam scored on a penalty kick to put the Wolfpack on the board, but Notre Dame responded with another goal of its own in minute 65, and another in the 70th minute, to take the eventually winning 4-1 lead.
Western Christian finished with six shots on goal, and goalkeeper Ty Van Essen had 10 saves.
Although the team fell short, Bailey Baccam kept a positive attitude after the final game of his high school career.
“I feel good,” Baccam said. “It was tough losing, but our main goal was just to get to state, and to get a two-seed and make it to the championship was huge for us. I’m just excited for the team next year. They lose two starters, they’re going to be good next year, and I can’t wait to see what they do.”
For the younger Baccam, 2021 was a strange season. With last year being cancelled due to COVID-19, he went straight from being a sophomore in 2019 to having to be a senior team leader, which took some getting used to.
“It was really weird,” Bailey said. “I’m not too vocal, I was just for two years, the small kid. I was quiet, I’d listen, and I’d take notes from other people on our team. Going from that to being the vocal one, the one that had to tell the team what to do, it was tough for me at first. But I think I got used to it a little bit.”
Baccam led the team this season with 56 points, including 23 goals and 10 assists.
Going into the state championship, the Wolfpack senior says that he and his teammates knew that it was going to be a tough game. Notre Dame came in as the No. 1 ranked team in Class 1A, and led the state in scoring this year by 31 goals.
“I wasn’t too bummed out right away,” Bailey said. “I knew this was going to be a good team. Of course, I wanted to win, but just to make it to this stage was huge for me. After we hadn’t made it here in 25 years. After the game, it was tough for me just that we lost, but I was so excited that we were able to make history for this team and this program.”
With just two seniors graduating, the Wolfpack seems primed for another big season in 2022.
‘It’s going to be tough,” Sou Baccam said. “It’s always a tough task to get out of Northwest Iowa. There is some pretty good soccer up there, but hopefully we can represent well, whoever it is that comes out next year.”