Western Christian falls to Burlington Notre Dame in Class 1A championship

In the 52nd minute, senior Bailey Baccam scored on a penalty kick to put the Wolfpack on the board, but Notre Dame responded with another goal of its own in minute 65, and another in the 70th minute, to take the eventually winning 4-1 lead.

Western Christian finished with six shots on goal, and goalkeeper Ty Van Essen had 10 saves.

Although the team fell short, Bailey Baccam kept a positive attitude after the final game of his high school career.

“I feel good,” Baccam said. “It was tough losing, but our main goal was just to get to state, and to get a two-seed and make it to the championship was huge for us. I’m just excited for the team next year. They lose two starters, they’re going to be good next year, and I can’t wait to see what they do.”

For the younger Baccam, 2021 was a strange season. With last year being cancelled due to COVID-19, he went straight from being a sophomore in 2019 to having to be a senior team leader, which took some getting used to.