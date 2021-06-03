Western Christian heads to Class 1A boys soccer championship game with win over West Liberty

“There are some things we’ve got to improve on for next year and come back stronger.”

Bailey Baccam’s PK was a big moment, too. It happened during the 50th minute.

Bailey Baccam got fouled in the box, and just like on Tuesday, Baccam had a chance to get a PK.

Baccam aimed right, and West Liberty’s goalkeeper jumped left.

Bailey Baccam’s goal tied the match and erased an unfamiliar spot for the Wolfpack.

West Liberty scored its goal during the first half.

Despite Western Christian having plenty of more scoring opportunities in the first half, West Liberty had the lead at intermission.

Off a short corner, Western Christian couldn’t get the ball cleared. Jahsiah Galvan did a low turn and booted it through for his 38th goal of the season in the 35th minute.

It was just the second time that the Wolfpack had trailed all season.

The other time came early in the season against Spencer. The Tigers beat the Wolfpack 3-2 on April 23, and the Tigers had an early lead there, too.