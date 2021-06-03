Western Christian heads to Class 1A boys soccer championship game with win over West Liberty

Eli Van Essen wasn’t going to let his opportunity go to waste on Thursday.
Van Essen scored the go-ahead goal in the Class 2A boys soccer semifinal for the Western Christian High School squad, and that goal gave the Wolfpack a 2-1 win at James W. Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
With the win, the Wolfpack will play for the state championship — their second this athletic year — against Burlington Notre Dame at noon Saturday in Des Moines.
Van Essen watched the Western Christian boys basketball team win the championship from the sidelines, as he was suspended due to a team issue.
He knew that he made a mistake, and he knew that he could redeem himself during the soccer season.
That’s what Van Essen did on Thursday in the 73rd minute.
The play started with the Comets being called with a handball outside of the box, and the Wolfpack were awarded with a free kick.
Bailey Baccam — who scored on a penalty kick earlier in the half — kicked the ball over a West Liberty wall and it went off the hands of the Comets goalkeeper.
Even though the ball didn’t go in the net, it deflected off the goalie and right to Van Essen.
Van Essen kicked the ball into the net, giving the Wolfpack the lead.
Van Essen instantly celebrated his goal, which was his 16th of the season, only trailing Baccam’s 23.
“It just goes to show you he’s a fighter,” Wolfpack coach Sou Baccam said. “He continues to fight. He realized he messed up in basketball, and he was thankful that he got this opportunity.”
Van Essen started the season with the hot foot.
The Wolfpack junior scored five goals in a string of three games, and Sou Baccam was most impressed with the way he attacked.
“We switch him and Bailey around the forward and middle positions a little bit, “ Sou Baccam said. “Those two guys keep it going for us in the middle. They do a good job attacking, they lead the offense.
“For Eli, he just works so hard when he’s out there,” Sou Baccam added. “Given Eli’s situation with basketball, he doesn’t take things for granted. He’s out there, and he’s battling hard, all game. I think he embraced his role, and he wasn’t going to let this opportunity pass.”
West Liberty knew at that moment how impactful Van Essen’s goal was.
“We got a little bit too confident in the second half,” Comets sophomore Juan Mateo said. “We were doing great, clearing it and playing good balls, but in the second half we weren’t getting balls to feet as much.
“There are some things we’ve got to improve on for next year and come back stronger.”
Bailey Baccam’s PK was a big moment, too. It happened during the 50th minute.
Bailey Baccam got fouled in the box, and just like on Tuesday, Baccam had a chance to get a PK.
Baccam aimed right, and West Liberty’s goalkeeper jumped left.
Bailey Baccam’s goal tied the match and erased an unfamiliar spot for the Wolfpack.
West Liberty scored its goal during the first half.
Despite Western Christian having plenty of more scoring opportunities in the first half, West Liberty had the lead at intermission.
Off a short corner, Western Christian couldn’t get the ball cleared. Jahsiah Galvan did a low turn and booted it through for his 38th goal of the season in the 35th minute.
It was just the second time that the Wolfpack had trailed all season.
The other time came early in the season against Spencer. The Tigers beat the Wolfpack 3-2 on April 23, and the Tigers had an early lead there, too.
“It was fun to see the guys continue to battle,” Sou Baccam said. “We just had to go back to how we were used to playing. West Liberty really wanted to possess the ball. We had to put a lot of pressure on them, and we needed to make them uncomfortable.
“Then, we needed to communicate well with each other,” Sou Baccam added. “That was part of the issue when we gave up that goal. Sometimes in soccer, the guy was there at the right place at the right time.”
After the match Thursday, Sou Baccam and assistant coach Chris Baccam went right back to the hotel to prepare for the title match against the Nikes.
The Nikes are in Burlington, so there haven't been too many common opponents.
So, the two Baccams sifted through Notre Dame’s stats, and identified who was their top scorer, passers and goalkeepers.
This will be the first championship game appearance for either team.
Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss contributed to this report.