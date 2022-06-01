Western Christian's Miles Baccam walks in footsteps of brothers Bailey, Kobi Baccam

Miles Baccam saw the hard work that Kobi Baccam and Bailey Bacacm put in when they played for the Western Christian High School boys soccer team.

He saw how much success they had, and he wanted the same thing.

As a sophomore, Miles Baccam has amassed 15 goals, tying Eli Van Essen for the most goals on the Wolfpack.

Miles Baccam scored the game-winning goal for the Wolfpack on Thursday on a wild corner kick that allowed the Wolfpack to win their substate and head to the state tournament.

“He actually puts in a lot of extra time,” Wolfpack coach Sou Baccam said. “He plays in the summer league and he plays in a winter league and then, like off days he's out there kicking the ball around. So yeah, he's put in a lot of extra work for us.

“Those things don't happen very often obviously,” said Sou Baccam of Miles’ corner kick goal. “The wind was going in the right direction and he just... it's extremely difficult. I don't know. I would say less than 1% chance he hits that. But yeah. I mean, it just went in and yeah, we're very thankful for that.”

The Wolfpack (15-1) have the No. 1 seed in the Class 1A tournament, and they’ll defend that top seed in a noon match on Wednesday in Des Moines against Burlington Notre Dame.

Sou Baccam said that he’s seen Miles become stronger on the pitch, and he’s seen what’s happening on the pitch better than he did as a freshman.

While the Wolfpack coach doesn’t think there’s pressure from Miles to play like Kobi and Bailey, he paid attention to what they did.

They’re both at Northwestern right now. Even though Kobi and Bailey are at Northwestern and Miles is at Western Christian, the three talk on a daily basis, constantly using text messaging and Snapchat to communicate.

“Bailey played a significant role last year and so forth,” Sou Baccam said. “Kobi, his other brother, he plays at Northwestern too now and stuff. So I mean, those guys have worked with him this past year and they just talked to him and just tell him what soccer is like at the next level and so forth. So I think Miles just keeps thinking about that. And he just puts in that extra work.”

Defending No. 1 seed

Last year, the Wolfpack made the state tournament and won their first two matches to get to the Class 1A title match.

Guess who the Wolfpack saw in that 2021 title match? The Nikes.

The Nikes defeated Western Christian 4-1 in last year’s title match to win the title.

Even though the Wolfpack are back here and will face the Nikes again in Des Moines on Wednesday, Sou Baccam said there’s no pressure.

“I just emphasize to them to go out there and just to go perform and just to have fun,” he said. “A lot of pressure comes with being in other sports. We have a lot of multi-athletes on the team and so forth. But yeah, we just focus on coming out and having fun and giving it our all while we're out on the pitch.”

The Wolfpack have won nine straight matches, and four of those have been by way of shutout.

Sou Baccam said the main key with that comes with experience.

“(Aidan Ouwinga) started most of the season last year as a freshman,” Baccam said. “So this year he is a sophomore. So he's been doing a really good job. And Mason Vande Hoef, last year was his first year playing soccer for us. So he's got a year of experience underneath his belt and he's just stepped up too. Dawson De Jager has been playing well, and this year Ashtin Van't Hul he came out for soccer and he's been a really physical presence for us.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.