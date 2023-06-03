DES MOINES — Shawn Mansfield finally got his.

After taking the Bishop Heelan High School girls' soccer team to 14 state tournament appearances in 16 seasons over multiple stints, Mansfield won his first state title as the seventh-seeded Crusaders took down fourth-seeded Gilbert 2-0 in the Class 1A state championship at Cownie Soccer Complex in De Moines on Saturday.

"The best thing about this was just being able to watch the girls celebrate," Mansfield said. "They've worked so hard for this, every day in practice. It was just special to be able to sit back and watch.

"It was nice to see them play with confidence in themselves. I've told them all season I believed in them. They just needed to believe in themselves. I thought we were the better team in every game this season."

It's Heelan second title, with the one in 2015 coming under head coach Jared Bodammer.

Trelyn White supplied both Heelan goals.

"All the practices, all the conditioning at the beginning of the season, this made it all worth it," said White, whose season ends with 33 goals. "I'm just so excited."

The first came in the seventh minute, when the sophomore forward won possession near midfield, made a nice run down the sidelines and cut back toward the middle just inside the box to Gilbert goaltender Braelyn Thomas' left side.

"I just shot it," said White. "But after it went in, I just thought, 'We got this.'

"With our seniors this year, we knew this would be our year."

White created just enough of an angle to spin a shot past Thomas and into the top corner of the goal on the opposite side.

The second White goal came in the 55th minute, when she again won possession well outside the box, beat the primary defender marking her to the middle of the field and blasted a shot past Thomas, whose momentum was going left as the shot ripped to her right.

Heelan (18-3) senior goaltender Lauren LaFleur only had to make a handful of saves throughout the championship but made big saves down the stretch as Gilbert's urgency grew.

"It just feels really awesome," LaFleur said. "I loved being able to do this with my team. We've just been working so hard all season to make this happen. To have it a reality now is just unbelievable. We grew up hearing about the 2015 team winning, and this is everything I imagined it to be.

"We've worked hard in every sport at Heelan to get to a game like this. This is always the end goal, so to do this my senior year, my last sport I'll play here is the best feeling ever."

White was named captain of the 1A all-state tournament team. LaFleur and senior midfielders Lauryn Peck and Jada Newberg also made the 11-player team.

"It feels great," Newberg said. "This morning, we were talking about how we won our first championship in basketball as freshmen, so it's great to go out with a state championship in soccer. It just felt so good to finish it."

Peck started glancing at the clock and could sense the moment was at hand when Gilbert (14-5) remained down two halfway through the final half. Even though White was given her second yellow card shortly before that, and Heelan was a player down.

"With about 10 minutes left, I started looking at my teammates and being like, 'We actually did it," Peck said. "We had confidence in ourselves all along, but that's when it sort of started to set in for us. And it just got more and more real.

"We knew what we could do on the field. Our coach was huge about instilling the idea that Heelan soccer goes out and wins. That just became our mindset."

While Mansfield finally gets his gold trophy after many bites at the apple, the championship is a storybook ending to the careers of a much-accomplished senior class that helped turn the tide of the program after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled their freshmen season.

"I'm going to remember all the sleepovers we had in eighth grade, all the hotel rooms where we stayed while at tournaments," Newberg said. "We've made so many memories."

After being draped in the state championship banner and with a gold medal hanging around her neck, senior Maddie Gengler celebrated with her title-winning teammates and told them she couldn't believe they finally got their IGHSAU pink championship t-shirts.

"This group is special because we had 12 seniors, and eight were starters," Mansfield said. "Their freshman year was canceled. We started their sophomore year 1-7 and made it to the state tournament. Their junior year, we started 1-4 and went to the state tournament. This year, we were 0-2 and won the state tournament."

And with White set to return along with many others, Mansfield may get plenty of more shots to add to the 2023 championship.

"There's a sense of gratification for everything you put into something like this," he said. "It's special for me, special for all these kids and special for our school."