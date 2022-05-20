Woman becomes first Nebraska ref to complete soccer grand slam

Brittney Hageman keeps a soccer rule book next to her bed.

Every night before she sleeps, she reads a chapter about holding, offside or maybe personal fouls.

“I just kind of keep myself fresh,” she said.

A former soccer player herself, Hageman has been officiating since she was 13, when she and a friend saw a chance to make a few dollars refereeing youth games. Now, at 31, she’s working at high school and college games and lower-level pro contests.

She figures she probably has refereed more than 1,000 games in her career.

This week, when she refereed the Class B boys final, she became the first official in Nebraska to earn the grand slam. Over the past few years, she has been the center referee — it’s called holding the whistle — at all four Class A and B boys and girls state championship matches.

“It’s kind of a big deal to be the first to do it,” she said.

Michael Ricker, president of the Great Plains School Referee Association, said Hageman has been an outstanding official for a long time. She reads the game well, he said, works well with and manages players and coaches and makes the difficult calls when required.

Hageman said her goal is to be doing United Soccer League games by next year and by 35 to be working in Major League Soccer. Tori Penso is the only woman officiating in that top professional tier.

Hageman said she’s confident with the call she made that resulted in a penalty kick in favor of Omaha Skutt Catholic in Tuesday’s Class B championship game against Lexington. The SkyHawks scored and ended up winning 2-1.

Lexington fans booed officials after the game.

In a postgame interview, Lexington coach Joel Lemus said neither he nor his players would criticize the ref’s decision. “That’s a tough job,” he said. “Everybody here thinks they can do that job, but nobody wants it.”

Both Ricker and Jim McVay, state referee administrator for the Nebraska Referee Development Program, support Hageman, despite the second-guessing afterward.

At the time, in that game and at that moment, McVay said, it was the right call. He said referees don’t have the luxury of replays, video review, slow motion and different camera angles.

Ricker agreed.

“Having to make a real-time decision during the game in a split second, I can fully support her decision,” he said.

Ricker was not only was impressed with Hageman’s calls during the game but with Lemus, Lexington’s coach.

“They had a difficult red card in last year’s final as well, and he is positive and respectful,” Ricker said. “We need more Joel Lemuses coaching our teams and players — many of his peers could and need to learn from his comments.”

Ricker noted that Hageman is working to earn her U.S. Soccer National Referee badge.

“Always know working with Brittney I am getting one of the best officials in not only Nebraska but the U.S.,” Ricker said. “She has succeeded in a male-dominated profession due to her skills, abilities and work rate.”

Although she has a full-time job as a sales consultant for Orion Advisor Solutions, soccer dominates the rest of Hageman’s life. She officiates 30 to 40 college matches in the fall for the Big East, Big Ten and Mountain West. She does around the same number in the spring during the high school season.

Hageman, who is divorced, said it would be impossible to maintain her lifestyle if she had a family. She’ll leave work at 4 p.m., drive to a game and return home by 10:30.

Even in the offseason, she’s training so that she’s in peak physical condition for the season ahead.

It’s that dedication that makes her stand out, McVay said.

“You really have to be committed to the craft, whether in terms of travel, in terms of fitness, so you can do a high school doubleheader and run for seven-plus hours and be on top of things in the 100th minute,” he said. “Brittney is good at all those things.”

Hageman loves the interaction with players and coaches and the family she has found in the referee world. She says she can talk to her fellow officials about anything in her life or a game.

Referees will hold group chats about calls, talk on the phone and share clips.

The hardest part of the job, Hageman said, has been dealing with spectators. It’s not the players and coaches who make it difficult, she said, but parents and guardians. She has had to develop a thick skin.

“We hear a lot of derogatory, sexist comments. I’ve heard racist comments,” she said. “That’s why so many referees quit. When I was younger, it really got to me. But hearing it so much, it doesn’t faze me as much. You don’t take it personal.”

Hageman says she has great confidence in her decision-making on the field. But after every game, she reflects on every interaction and call. She’ll watch replays.

Hageman says that sometimes, she’ll realize she made a mistake. But that’s part of learning her craft, she said, and she knows she won’t make the same error again.

People wrongly assume that Hageman is making the big bucks as an official, and she can earn up to $800 for a college match. But the pay is much lower at the high school level.

Hageman saves her soccer earnings to travel. She has gone to Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and the Caribbean. Next year, she’s planning to go to Iceland.

“Soccer is taking me there,” she said.

She has only one other love: musicals. She calls them her guilty pleasure.

The rest of her time, besides her job, is all soccer. It even comes before family at times.

“It’s a passion,” she said. “I’ve put my life aside for it.”

