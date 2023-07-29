Kingsley-Pierson's Makenna Bowman was joined by a pair from Newell-Fonda and a pair from Remsen St. Mary's on the Class 1A all-state first team as named by the Iowa High School Girls Coaches' Association.

Bowman, a K-P senior, was named to the 1A first team along with seniors Mia and Mary Walker of Newell-Fonda. Claire Schroeder and Mya Bunkers of Remsen St. Mary's were also first-teamers in 1A.

Class 2A first-team recognized Brynn Weber of Sioux Central and Kacy Miller of West Monona.

Bunkers and Schroeder, both juniors, led the Hawks to a 26-2 season and a state tournament berth in 1A. Bunkers hit .520 with 40 RBIs and 24 extra-base hits with 25 stolen bases on as many attempts. She was a second-teamer last summer and third-teamer as a freshman.

Schroeder, a first-teamer in 2022, batted .541 with 22 RBIs and led St. Mary's in runs scored with 48. She also stole 44 bases without being caught.

Bowman hit .328 and drove in 26 runs for the Panthers.

Mia Walker finished her career with the Mustangs by hitting .513 with 38 RBIs and 48 runs scored while Mary Walker, a second-teamer a year ago, hit .424 with 26 RBIs and scored 49 runs.

Both Walker sisters ended their seniors seasons with 38 stolen bases and were only thrown out stealing once combined. Mia Walker also pitched 156 innings to the tune of a 18-6 record and 2.47 earned run average.

To make the top team in 2A, Weber ended her senior campaign hitting .504 with 22 RBIs and 54 runs scored with 28 stolen bases on 29 attempts. She also went 3-0 in the circle after pitching 27 frames.

Kacy Miller, a junior, hit over .420 with 39 RBIs and 55 runs scored with 46 stolen bases.

Sioux Central's Kendra Casey, West Sioux's Mia Danielson, Savannah Lucas of West Monona and Tatum Shepherd of Ridge View made the 2A second team.

Casey, a senior, was a second-teamer in 2021 as a sophomore, and hit .505 with 48 RBIs, including five home runs and 16 stolen bases.

Lucas hit .436 this season for the Spartans as a sophomore and the senior Danielson, who made the third team in 1A in 2021,

Shepherd went for a .424 average with 25 RBIs and 26 runs scored on offense and had a 9-8 record pitching with a 1.82 ERA in 111 innings in the circle with 183 strikeouts for her junior season.

The 2A third-team all-state team included Gracie Knobloch of Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, sophomore Ava Kornova of MVAOCOU, Carly Miller of West Monona, Sioux Central senior Berkley Johannsen and Hinton freshman Ashlyn Kramer.

Knobloch was a second-teamer last season as a freshman. She hit .478 this season with 19 runs driven in. Knobloch also pitched nearly 120 innings and maintained an ERA of 3.29.

Ava Kornova hit .421 with five home runs and 26 RBIs for the Rams while Kramer went for a .467 batting average and led the Blackhawks in RBIs with 22.

Johannsen was honorable mention all-state in 2022. This summer she went 15-4 in the circle pitching nearly 100 innings with a 2.54 ERA and hit .333 with 27 RBIs, 27 runs scored and 21 stolen bases.

Both Carly Miller and Kacy Miller were second-teamers a season ago, and Carly was an honorable mention all-state in 2021. Carly hit .398 with 28 RBIs and 22 runs scored. She was the Spartans' ace in the circle and went 17-4 and pitched over 133 innings with 101 strikeouts and a 2.42 ERA.

Remsen St. Mary's pitcher Marina Cronin (21-1 record over 128 innings pitched and a 0.98 ERA) received a nod on the 1A third-team and Woodbury Central's Lexi Gilbert was a 1A honorable mention. Cronin was an honorable mention on the 2022 all-state team when she was a sophomore.

The Class 2A All-West district team included naming West Monona's Dan Thompson was named Coach of the Year in the West district of Class 3A after the Spartans reached the state tournament for the first time in over four decades and went 30-8 overall.

Hinton's Ashlyn Kovarna, MMCRU's Isabelle Olson, Ridge View's Shae Dutler, Alayna Wingate of Sibley-Ocheyedan and West Sioux's Molly Hulshof were all named all-district in 2A.

In Class 1A, the all-district teams recognized local student-athletes Larissa Pohlen of Gehlen Catholic, Izzy Deeds and Klaudia Pey of River Valley, Jinger Nieuwenhius of South O'Brien and Keahna Heynen of Trinity Christian.

Iowa Girls Coaches' Association website: https://www.iagca.org/softball