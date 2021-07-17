2021 IGHSAU SOFTBALL: Remsen St. Mary's shakes things up late; Newell-Fonda aims for title

Monte Harpenau made one specific roster move late in the season that changed the Remsen St. Mary’s High School softball for the better.
Harpenau, the Hawks’ coach, moved freshman Halle Galles behind the plate to play catcher, allowing her coaching staff more options defensively.
Harpenau wasn’t sure whether it was a good move.
“She certainly proved us wrong,” Harpenau said Friday. “We weren’t sure if she was strong enough and ready. If Halle was our catcher, we had a lot more options. We felt like she made us a better team if she could do it.”
That move was just one of many that went right for the Hawks, and they’ll be playing in the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union state tournament at 1 p.m. Monday against Wayne.
The Hawks received the No. 7 seed, and are one of two Journal-area teams playing this upcoming week at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge. Newell-Fonda is the other.
Harpenau came up with the idea after Mya Bunkers caught several games. It’s not that Bunkers couldn’t handle the catching responsibilities; she’d be a better asset on the left side of the infeld.
The move happened just after the Hawks played at the Kingsley-Pierson Tournament. Harpenau wanted to give Bunkers a break behind the plate.
Galles played well enough — and built a good enough rapport with pitcher Marina Cronin — to keep playing at catcher.
On the season, Galles has thrown out nine batters trying to steal out of 23 tries. She picked off two runners in Monday’s 6-3 state-qualifying win over Akron-Westfield.
“She does well with keeping the ball in front of her,” Harpenau said. “We just did the little adjustments to work on her throws down. Now, she’s throwing out close to double figures. That’s big. She shut down (Akron-Westfield’s) stealing.
“She has done a good job of framing pitches for Marina, too,” Harpenau said. “They did do together well right from the get-go.”
Out of 145 innings, Cronin has pitched all but 27 2/3 of the innings for RSM. Cronin, a freshman, has an 18-3 record with a 2.27 ERA.
Cronin has a 115/66 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Opponents are hitting .203 against her.
“She gets better as the game goes on,” Harpenau said. “When she locates her pitches, she’s very hard to hit. She’s just confident and works hard at it. It’s fun to watch when she’s on.”
Offensively, the main key for the Hawks has been the speed on the basepaths.
The Hawks are 67-for-70 in stolen base attempts this summer. Bunkers leads that charge with a 27 of 28 ratio.
Claire Schroeder and Carmindee Ricke each have nine stolen bases.
Stealing bases has been a common theme for RSM, even when its players were playing at the youth level.
“They’ve been that way since they were younger,” Harpenau said. “We have a lot of girls who can steal bases. That’s an aspect we’ve never really had since I’ve been coaching here. It’s been great.”
Other offensive stat leaders include senior Brittany Johnson with 22 RBIs, Bunkers with a .425 batting average and two homers apiece from Johnson and classmate Carly Ortmann.
Mustangs aim to get over that jump
The Newell-Fonda girls athletic program has experienced several successful moments throughout the last few years.
The basketball team has won three straight titles. The volleyball team fell just short of making it to state in a tough regional.
The softball team has made it to Fort Dodge frequently over the last several years.
The Mustangs seniors have seen and done a lot in their time wearing the blue and white. There’s just one thing they haven’t done: Win a state title.
Newell-Fonda has the No. 1 seed going into the tournament. It’ll open play at 11 a.m. Monday against No. 8 North Butler.
The Mustangs were the No. 2 seed last season, but they were ousted in the state quarterfinals in a 3-0 loss to Lisbon.
In 2019, the Mustangs were the No. 4 seed, and that’s where they ended up.
The Mustangs want to follow that theme in 2021, proving they are the No. 1 seed.
“We know no matter where we are in the rankings, everyone is going to be ready to play us,” Mustangs coach Courtney Darrow said. “We’ll always have a target on our back. We just have to control what we can control and give our fullest effort. When it comes down to it, we just have to play our best game.
“The seniors have been to the state tournament three other years, and they’ve fallen short,” Darrow said. “We just haven’t gotten over the hump. I think the unfinished business from last year, that’s been in the backs of their minds. There’s some extra motivation falling short in previous years.”
Newell-Fonda qualified for the state tournament Monday by beating Exira-EHK in a 1-0 nailbiter.
Macy Sievers scored the game’s lone run during the fourth inning on a passed ball. She reached base with a lead-off single.
Kierra Jungers, the Mustangs' ace, escaped out of a bases-loaded jam earlier in that game. She struck out nine batters.