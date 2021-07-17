2021 IGHSAU SOFTBALL: Remsen St. Mary's shakes things up late; Newell-Fonda aims for title

The Mustangs were the No. 2 seed last season, but they were ousted in the state quarterfinals in a 3-0 loss to Lisbon.

In 2019, the Mustangs were the No. 4 seed, and that’s where they ended up.

The Mustangs want to follow that theme in 2021, proving they are the No. 1 seed.

“We know no matter where we are in the rankings, everyone is going to be ready to play us,” Mustangs coach Courtney Darrow said. “We’ll always have a target on our back. We just have to control what we can control and give our fullest effort. When it comes down to it, we just have to play our best game.

“The seniors have been to the state tournament three other years, and they’ve fallen short,” Darrow said. “We just haven’t gotten over the hump. I think the unfinished business from last year, that’s been in the backs of their minds. There’s some extra motivation falling short in previous years.”

Newell-Fonda qualified for the state tournament Monday by beating Exira-EHK in a 1-0 nailbiter.

Macy Sievers scored the game’s lone run during the fourth inning on a passed ball. She reached base with a lead-off single.