PREP SOFTBALL

2022 ALL-NORTHWEST IOWA SOFTBALL TEAM

Hinton vs Remsen St. Mary's softball

Jadyn Case pitches for Hinton during Hinton vs Remsen St. Mary's softball action on June 24 in Hinton, Iowa.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Kierra Jungers, Newell-Fonda, sophomore

Pitcher: Jadyn Case, Hinton, senior

Catcher: Avery Coyle, West Sioux, senior

Catcher: Madison Chesnut, West Monona, senior

Infield: Macy Sievers, Newell-Fonda, senior

Infield: Emma Vohs, Ridge View, senior

Infield: Elise Evans-Murphy, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, junior

Infield: Ella Fitzpatrick, Bishop Heelan, senior

Infield: MaKenna Bowman, Kingsley-Pierson, junior

Outfield: Addie Brown, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, senior

Outfield: Chloee Colt, Akron-Westfield, senior

Outfield: Brylee Hempey, Sioux City East, senior

Outfield: Claire Schroeder, Remsen St. Mary’s, sophomore

Utility: Marina Cronin, Remsen St. Mary’s, sophomore

Utility: Tatum Schmalbeck, Sioux Center, junior

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Rylee Schnepf, Gehlen Catholic, senior

Pitcher: Carly Miller, West Monona, junior

Catcher: Sammy Bates, Woodbury Central, senior

Catcher: Randi Childress, West Lyon, junior

Infield: Mya Bunkers, Remsen St. Mary’s, sophomore

Infield: Maggie Allen, Le Mars, senior

Infield: Willow Bleeker, Sioux Center, junior

Infield: Addison Schmidt, Ridge View, senior

Infield: Olivia Mentzer, East, freshman

Outfield: Kenley Meis, Bishop Heelan, junior

Outfield: Brooklyn Ocker, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, freshman

Outfield: Sidney Trucke, MVAOCOU, junior

Outfield: Makenna Kleinhesselink, Sheldon, senior

Utility: Gracie Knobloch, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, freshman

Utility: Carlin Smith, MOC-Floyd Valley, senior

THIRD TEAM

Pitcher: Emma Rolfes, Akron-Westfield, sophomore

Pitcher: Alayna Wingate, Sibley-Ocheyedan, junior

Catcher: Madison Goosmann, Hinton, senior

Catcher: Taylor Harpenau, MMCRU, senior

Infield: Ataviah Van Buren, North, junior

Infield: Olivia Huckfelt, Spencer, sophomore

Infield: Taylor Schneider, Spirit Lake, junior

Infield: Maddie Thomas, River Valley, junior

Infield: Mary Walker, Newell-Fonda, junior

Outfield: Dena Claycamp, Cherokee, senior

Outfield: Natalie Olson, Akron-Westfield, junior

Outfield: Kennedy Wineland, East, senior

Outfield: McKenzie Goodwin, Kingsley-Pierson, senior

UTIL: Angel Shaw, Bishop Heelan, junior

UTIL: Shea Peterson, Alta-Aurelia, junior

