2022 ALL-NORTHWEST IOWA SOFTBALL TEAM

FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Kierra Jungers, Newell-Fonda, sophomore
Pitcher: Jadyn Case, Hinton, senior
Catcher: Avery Coyle, West Sioux, senior
Catcher: Madison Chesnut, West Monona, senior
Infield: Macy Sievers, Newell-Fonda, senior
Infield: Emma Vohs, Ridge View, senior
Infield: Elise Evans-Murphy, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, junior
Infield: Ella Fitzpatrick, Bishop Heelan, senior
Infield: MaKenna Bowman, Kingsley-Pierson, junior
Outfield: Addie Brown, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, senior
Outfield: Chloee Colt, Akron-Westfield, senior
Outfield: Brylee Hempey, Sioux City East, senior
Outfield: Claire Schroeder, Remsen St. Mary’s, sophomore
Utility: Marina Cronin, Remsen St. Mary’s, sophomore
Utility: Tatum Schmalbeck, Sioux Center, junior
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Rylee Schnepf, Gehlen Catholic, senior
Pitcher: Carly Miller, West Monona, junior
Catcher: Sammy Bates, Woodbury Central, senior
Catcher: Randi Childress, West Lyon, junior
Infield: Mya Bunkers, Remsen St. Mary’s, sophomore
Infield: Maggie Allen, Le Mars, senior
Infield: Willow Bleeker, Sioux Center, junior
Infield: Addison Schmidt, Ridge View, senior
Infield: Olivia Mentzer, East, freshman
Outfield: Kenley Meis, Bishop Heelan, junior
Outfield: Brooklyn Ocker, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, freshman
Outfield: Sidney Trucke, MVAOCOU, junior
Outfield: Makenna Kleinhesselink, Sheldon, senior
Utility: Gracie Knobloch, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, freshman
Utility: Carlin Smith, MOC-Floyd Valley, senior
THIRD TEAM
Pitcher: Emma Rolfes, Akron-Westfield, sophomore
Pitcher: Alayna Wingate, Sibley-Ocheyedan, junior
Catcher: Madison Goosmann, Hinton, senior
Catcher: Taylor Harpenau, MMCRU, senior
Infield: Ataviah Van Buren, North, junior
Infield: Olivia Huckfelt, Spencer, sophomore
Infield: Taylor Schneider, Spirit Lake, junior
Infield: Maddie Thomas, River Valley, junior
Infield: Mary Walker, Newell-Fonda, junior
Outfield: Dena Claycamp, Cherokee, senior
Outfield: Natalie Olson, Akron-Westfield, junior
Outfield: Kennedy Wineland, East, senior
Outfield: McKenzie Goodwin, Kingsley-Pierson, senior
UTIL: Angel Shaw, Bishop Heelan, junior
UTIL: Shea Peterson, Alta-Aurelia, junior