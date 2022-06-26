A breakdown of IGHSAU softball postseason pairings

The Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union on Friday released its softball playoff pairings that begin next week.

The girls athletic union announced the softball pairings for all five classes.

Class 1A and Class 2A first-round action starts Friday while the big-school classes start their playoff action the following week.

Below is a look at the area first-round playoff games.

Class 5A

All three city schools — East, North and West — are in the same region.

The Wolverines will play in a first-round game against the Stars on July 7 at North, and the winner of that contest will face Fort Dodge at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex on July 9.

East knows its semi final opponent. The Black Raiders will play July 9 at Ames for a spot in the regional final.

Class 4A

Region 1 quarterfinals

all 7 p.m. first pitches on July 7

Denison-Schleswig at Le Mars: The Bulldogs have won four straight games over the Monarchs, including a 14-2 win on Friday.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Spencer: The Tigers have averaged 8.5 runs per game this season, compared to 7.0 from the Nighthawks. The winner will play Bishop Heelan on July 9.

Region 1 quarterfinals

Storm Lake at Carroll, 7 p.m. Thurs., July 7: The Tigers have won four straight, including a 13-1 win on June 14. Maddy Raveling homered for the Tornadoes that night.

Class 3A

Region 1 quarterfinals

all 7 p.m. first pitches on July 6

Okoboji at Estherville-Lincoln Central: The Midgets are 22-5, while the Pioneers are 3-19. E-LC has won seven straight over the Pioneers.

Spirit Lake at Sheldon: The Orabs beat the Spirit Lake 12-0 last summer, snapping a five-game losing streak. The Indians have 209 runs scored this year, while the Orabs have 153.

Unity Christian at Sioux Center: The Warriors have won nine straight meetings over the Knights. On Tuesday, Sioux Center beat Unity 14-2.

MOC-Floyd Valley at West Lyon: Both teams have similar records: the Dutch at 18-7 and the Wildcats at 17-4. West Lyon beat the Dutch 3-2 earlier this month. The Wildcats have won 20 of the last 24 matchups.

Region 2 quarterfinals

all 7 p.m. first pitches on July 6

Cherokee at Sergeant Bluff-Luton: The Braves travel down to face the Warriors for their first softball meeting since July 2016. SB-L has won the last six meetings since 2007.

OABCIG at Harlan: The Falcons have averaged 4.5 per game entering Friday.

Class 2A

Friday’s Region 1 games

Central Lyon at Western Christian, 7 p.m.: The Lions entered the weekend with five wins while the Wolfpack have six. The winner faces North Union on July 6.

Sioux Central at West Sioux, 7 p.m.: Even though the Falcons are the home team, between the two squads, the Rebels average more runs a game (7.3). The Falcons have 47 extra-base hits, compared to Sioux Central’s 39. The winner will travel to Hinton to face the Blackhawks on July 6.

Other Region 1 quarterfinals

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn at Sibley-Ocheyedan, 7 p.m. Wed., July 6: The Generals have won four straight meetings against the Hawks. Neither program has met since July 8, 2019.

Alta-Aurelia at Ridge View, 7 p.m. Wed., July 6: The Raptors controlled the Warriors 14-0 on Monday, and they’ve won three out of the last four contests. Both teams are averaging about seven runs per game.

Friday’s Region 3 games

Lawton-Bronson at IKM-Manning at Irwin, Iowa, 7 p.m.: The Eagles will be playing the Wolves for the first time this week in 10 years. Both teams have scored around three runs per game this season.

Other Region 3 quarterfinals

Mo. Valley/Underwood winner at West Monona, 7 p.m. Wed., July 6: The Spartans had a 23-6 record entering Friday’s bracket release.

East Sac at MVAOCOU, 7 p.m. Wed., July 6: When the two teams played on June 22, the Rams won 6-2. Reagan Seuntjens held the Raiders to two runs on six hits.

Class 1A

Friday’s Region 1 games

Trinity Christian at South O’Brien, 7 p.m.: The Wolverines have won both meetings this season, and have scored 13 and 16 runs in both wins.

George-Little Rock at Kingsley-Pierson, 7 p.m.: Neither team has met this summer, but the Panthers have won two straight games against the Mustangs. The Panthers have scored 7.4 runs per game this season.

Harris-Lake Park at MMCRU in Cleghorn, 7 p.m.: The Royals beat the Wolves, 19-12, in a June 1 matchup. The Royals have 34 extra-base hits this season.

Whiting at Westwood, 5 p.m.: The two teams were scheduled to play Saturday morning. Westwood has won 19 of 21 meetings against Whiting.

Woodbury Central at River Valley, 7 p.m.: The Wildcats defeated the Wolverines, 8-7, back on June 6. Katelyn Archer had a game-winning hit in that three-run seventh inning.

First-round byes: Remsen St. Mary’s, Akron-Westfield and Gehlen Catholic.

Friday’s Region 2 games

Ar-We-Va vs. Storm Lake St. Mary’s at Emmetsburg, 5 p.m.: The Panthers haven’t played many games this season, playing just nine. The Panthers are still seeking their first win.

Newell-Fonda has a first-round bye in the region, earning the No. 1 seed in the pod.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.