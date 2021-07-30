ALL-CITY SOFTBALL: Bishop Heelan lands seven spots, Fitzpatrick named Coach of the Year

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City High School Softball Coaches Association announced on Wednesday its All-City softball team.

The coaches — Bishop Heelan’s Chris Fitzpatrick, East’s Bubba Malenosky, North’s David Eickholt and West’s Travis McDermott — picked two pitchers, one catcher, four infielders, three infielders and a pair of utility players.

The coaching committee also picked a Coach of the Year, which went to Fitzpatrick.

The Crusaders won the Missouri River Activities Conference title with a 26-2 record and they were 31-9 overall.

This was Fitzpatrick’s first season coaching at Heelan, and the program’s third in as many years.

“Does it mean something? Of course, it means something,” Fitzpatrick said earlier this month. “It means that you’ve been successful all summer. The girls have bought into the message that you’re relating to them. The accolades are great. It means you’re having a successful season.”

Here’s a look at the city awards, position by position:

Pitchers