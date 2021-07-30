ALL-CITY SOFTBALL: Bishop Heelan lands seven spots, Fitzpatrick named Coach of the Year

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City High School Softball Coaches Association announced on Wednesday its All-City softball team.
The coaches — Bishop Heelan’s Chris Fitzpatrick, East’s Bubba Malenosky, North’s David Eickholt and West’s Travis McDermott — picked two pitchers, one catcher, four infielders, three infielders and a pair of utility players.
The coaching committee also picked a Coach of the Year, which went to Fitzpatrick.
The Crusaders won the Missouri River Activities Conference title with a 26-2 record and they were 31-9 overall.
This was Fitzpatrick’s first season coaching at Heelan, and the program’s third in as many years.
“Does it mean something? Of course, it means something,” Fitzpatrick said earlier this month. “It means that you’ve been successful all summer. The girls have bought into the message that you’re relating to them. The accolades are great. It means you’re having a successful season.”
Here’s a look at the city awards, position by position:
Pitchers
Marin Frazee, Heelan: Frazee was 8-2 with a 3.36 ERA. She held opponents to a .271 batting average and struck out 28 ladies in 64 2/3 innings. She had a good year at the plate, too, as the sophomore hit .44 with 52 hits.
Angel Shaw, Heelan: The Crusaders sophomore won 11 games throughout the summer. She recorded 95 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings. Shaw had an ERA of 3.22. Shaw’s ERA against MRAC teams was 1.93.
Catcher
Mariah Augustine, Heelan: Augustine hit .394 while driving in 34 runs on 43 hits. The Heelan junior hit three home runs. She led the conference in fielding percentage at .992.
Infielders
Ellie Gengler, Heelan: The Crusaders senior finished her softball tenure hitting .469, had 47 RBIs, 53 hits and six home runs.
Gengler had an on-base percentage of .527.
Brylee Hempey, East: The East junior led the conference in several offensive categories.
Hempey was the individual conference champion with seven home runs, 68 runs, 28 walks, 91 total bases and a .574 OBP. She also led the MRAC with a .765 slugging percentage.
Kenley Meis, Heelan: Meis led the Crusaders with 32 stolen bases and 59 runs scored.
When she was at the plate, the Crusaders sophomore had 25 RBIs and hit five homers.
Olivia O’Brien, North: The Stars senior hit .443, collected 58 hits, and she knocked in 24 runs. O’Brien also had three homers.
Outfielders
Maddie Hase, East: Hase, a Black Raiders senior, had 39 hits and 29 RBIs. She had a .333 average and a .459 OBP.
Payton Monroe, West: Monroe finished with the fourth-best batting average in the conference, as the Wolverines senior hit .456. She drove in 13 RBIs on 31 hits.
Grace Nelson, Heelan: Nelson won the batting title in the conference with an even .500. The Heelan sophomore had 40 RBIs.
Utility
Ella Fitzpatrick, Heelan: Fitzpatrick was the No. 2 hitter in terms of batting average of .469. She had 26 RBIs on 38 hits.
Kennedy Wineland, East: The Black Raiders junior hit .419 with 17 RBIs, 15 stolen bases and an on-base percentage of .500. Wineland also had a fielding percentage of .952.