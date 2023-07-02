Alexys Jones is helping the Sioux City East High School softball team win on all timelines: past, present and future.

The Journal's Athlete of the Week, the senior Jones is a four-year starter at third base, currently ranks second in Class 5A in RBIs this season with 50 and has the sixth-most home runs in 5A with 10.

"She's been a mainstay at third base," East head coach Josh Malenosky said. "She's rock solid. She makes all the plays she needs to."

She's also taken up coaching future Black Raiders.

"I really like coaching," Jones said. "I really like when the (girls on the team I coached) come to our varsity games and cheer us on and watch us. Hopefully they come and think about how it's going to be them someday."

Jones' managerial skills were put under the microscope as she coached Melenosky's daughter. But Jones' coach at East came away impressed.

"She does a fantastic job (coaching at the youth level)," said Malenosky, "and that was something that she approached me about. She came up to me and asked, 'Is there is anything I can do to help out?'

"I hope she ends up coaching, she'd be a good coach. She has a real sense of giving back. She's one of the kids you always want to have around."

A Morningside University recruit, Jones opted to stay close to home to continue her softball and academic career. Which means she may continue to bring good vibes to the East program at some level. Aside with affording her the ability to stick around family, everything aligned for Jones to sign on to become a Mustang.

"It's a good school and good team," she said. "I've followed them for a while and have gotten to know the coaches. (East alum Kennedy Wineland) went there and loves it, I've talked to her about it."

"I'm really looking forward to seeing what she can do next year when she's playing college softball," Malenosky said. "I'm proud of her."

Jones "The Ripper"

Jones, who went out for cross country and track and field at East as well, leads the Missouri River Athletic Conference in home runs, is second in total bases (91) and is third in both slugging percentage (.752) and hits (54). Meanwhile, teammate Olivia Mentzer, a junior, leads the MRAC with 58 base hits. Mentzer also leads the league in singles (43).

"I think she has four or five home runs with two strikes on her," said Malenosky. "She's just been a great leader for us.

While Jones, nicknamed "The Ripper" by Malenosky has become a leader in the Black Raiders' dugout with actions, she's also been a source of everlasting positivity in the dugout.

"(When we were younger), some of the girls I wouldn't talk to until we were on the field," Jones said. "But now we talk every day. When (Malenosky) took over my freshman year, I was a little scared. But he's helped me a lot.

"He text me after my first game to tell me I did a good job, and it's always meant a lot to know he's there."

Step by step

Jones earned a staring spot on the Black Raiders early in her career, but hasn't settled as she's kept working on -- and adding to -- her game.

Last season as a junior she hit for an average of .328. Her sophomore batting average was .252 and she hit .266 over 64 at-bats as a freshman.

"My hitting has really improved," she said.

All the work put in has produced a senior campaign that represents near across-the-board career bests for Jones.

"It's been very nice to see her senior year go the way its been going," said Jones' father, Dave. "I used to coach. And with her planning on going to school to work with kids, it's been nice to see her continue that.

"On the field, she's just constantly gotten better all around year after year. She's been very persistent. Always the first to get the field and last to leave. There's been times I've wanted to sit around and relax, but ended up hitting 100 ground balls to her."

She has a chance to get to 60 RBIs this season. That would match her output through her first three years combined. And her previous season-best for home runs was one, which she's done three times.

"She's always gone the things nobody else wants to," Malenosky said. "Even when she was younger, she was putting in the work."

And success at the team level has gone hand-in-hand, as the Black Raiders have went from nine wins her freshman season to 20 as a sophomore, 23 last season and now 25 in 2023 (with 12 losses) and a chance to add two more Monday night against Le Mars to close the MRAC and regular season.

"Our team has really come together," Jones said. "Especially our pitching, I feel like we have a lot more girls that want opportunites.

"Everyone wants to keep getting better."

A glimpse of what's to come

Jones trails only Des Moines Lincoln junior Caedence Risius in RBIs among Class 5A. Risius had one more than Jones entering Monday night's games, which includes a MRAC doubleheader for East at Le Mars.

Then the Black Raiders, who saw time ranked in 5A's top 15 earlier this season, will open regional postseason play at DM Lincoln, a team that East split a home doubleheader against on June 23.

East lost Game 1 of that two-game set by one run (13-12), but took Game 2, 9-8.

On July 8, the Black Raiders will travel to DM Lincoln at Rails Academy and Sports Complex at 7 p.m.

"Knowing that I played all year round all these years, and having it pay off with a good senior year means a lot," Jones said.