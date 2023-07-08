SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa — The fortunes of the Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley High School softball team turned as quickly as Avery Noble turned on a sixth-inning pitch that gave the Nighthawks the lead for good and propelled the club into the Class 4A Region 1 final.

Noble blasted a full-count pitch with two runners on to surge the Nighthawks by 4A No. 15 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 7-5, on Saturday at SB-L High School.

"I just saw my teammates out there on the bases and knew I had to put the ball in play," Noble said. "We were only down one at that point, so I at least wanted to tie it up."

Fort Dodge, ranked third in 4A and the top seed in Region 1, will host BH/RV on Tuesday with a state tournament berth at stake.

"This team just has that grit," said BH/RV head coach Kaitlyn Van Der Zwaag. "We've come from behind in games this season where we've literally been down to the last strike. We know we can do it.

"We trust each other. We know our bats can be successful and score us runs no matter what happens on defense."

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (21-12) entered the playoffs as the lowest seed of the six clubs in 4A's Region 1. But the Nighthawks have scored a pair of road upsets over Missouri River Athletic Conference squads to set a date with the Dodgers after BH/RV knocked out Le Mars in the first round.

"I think a lot of people thought of us as the underdogs, especially coming into this game," Noble said. "That was motivating, for sure. We have a lot of grit and powered through."

Representing the Siouxland Conference, the Nighthawks played SB-L (33-7) in the Sheldon tournament on June 3, and lost to the Warriors 13-4.

"We've had bumps in the road," said Van Der Zwaag. "But we had a few changes as well, and I think that's really brought them closer as a team."

In Saturday's win for the Nighthawks, sophomore shortstop Kavri Van Kekerix also homered with Noble, a senior pitcher/infielder who saw 5 ⅔ innings between two stints in the circle. She struck out three and walked one while allowing three runs on six hits but did not factor into the decision.

Van Kekerix's two-run rocket down the right field line put BH/RV up 4-2 in the third. Both teams ended the game with eight hits. SB-L made three errors in the field to BH/RV's one.

The win went to Nighthawks' junior pitcher Raya Van Beek, who went 1 ⅓ innings and allowed two runs on two hits and three walks while she also collected her 100th strikeout of the season, her only of the game.

Noble and Van Beek navigated around SB-L senior Elise Evans-Murphy she homered her first two at-bats, both of the solo variety and with two outs on the Warriors. Her first put SB-L up 1-0 in the first, and the Central College commit's second cut the Nighthawks' two-run lead in half at 4-3 in the third.

BH/RV sophomore second baseman Cameron Halbur even the game at one in the second with an RBI double.

The game had five lead changes and three ties (counting the 0-0 start).

SB-L junior second baseman Riley Fitzgerald gave the Warriors the lead in the bottom on the second and scored senior Chloe Buss to put SB-L up, 2-1.

And in the bottom of the fifth with two outs, SB-L sophomore designated player Brooklyn Ocker put her team 5-4 with a two-run base hit.

"It's tough to ride an emotional roller coaster game like this," said SB-L head coach Jared Ocker. "(Noble's home run) was a big momentum shift. We just had the two-out hit to take the lead. We had a couple of chances at the end to get back into it but didn't execute."

The win for BH/RV only adds to the team's confidence after the Nighthawks entered the postseason on a two-game losing skid.

"We came in thinking we had nothing to lose," said Van Kekerix. "And we just came in ready to play. We knew we had each other's back."

"We're one big family," Noble added. "We love each other so much and didn't want our season to end. I'm glad we won so I can spend more time with my girls."

For SB-L, the loss closes the careers of a highly-accomplished senior class. Most of the group started their varsity careers as freshmen.

Evans-Murphy, Buss, Cori Griebel, Regan Herbst and Ella Skinner led SB-L to 136 wins against 41 losses since the Class of 2023 gained varsity eligibility as eighth-graders. And all members of the class have been a part of multiple conference title teams, some as many as four MRAC winners in five years.

Evans-Murphy ends the season with 57 RBIs, the most in 4A as of Saturday. She ends her career with 172 RBIs and 22 career home runs.

"They had a heck of a run," Ocker said of his senior class. "They have nothing to feel sad about. They had a heck of a ride here, and they're going to be five really tough players for us to replace."

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 7, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5

BHRV 013 003 0 -- 7-8-1

SBL 111 020 0 -- 5-8-3

Battery -- BHRV (Avery Noble, Raya Van Beek and Jenny Luevano); SBL (Regan Herbst, Kamea Van Kalsbeek and Cori Griebel). Two or more hits -- BHRV (Van Beek); SBL (Elise Evans-Murphy, Chloe Buss). 2B -- BHRV (Van Beek, Cameron Halbur). HR -- BHRV (Noble, Kavri Van Kekerix); SBL (Evans-Murphy 2). RBI -- BHRV (Noble 3, Van Kekerix 2, Halbur); SBL (Evans-Murphy 2, Ocker 2, Riley Fitzgerald). Records -- BHRV 21-12; SBL 33-7 (final)

