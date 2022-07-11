Bishop Heelan senior Ella Fitzpatrick named MRAC Softball Player of the Year

SIOUX CITY — Bishop Heelan High School senior Ella Fitzpatrick was named the Missouri River Conference’s softball Player of the Year on Monday.

Fitzpatrick was also named to the first-team infield list.

The Crusaders senior had a batting average of .459 this summer, and she had four home runs. Fitzpatrick knocked in 40 runs and had 12 stolen bases. She was second among Crusaders hitters in hits with 62 and also second in runs scored (44).

Defensively, Fitzpatrick had a fielding percentage of .966.

First Team

Pitchers

Angel Shaw, Heelan junior: Shaw has made 22 of the 41 starts for the Crusaders this season. She’s made seven in relief.

Shaw has won 17 games. She has an earned run average of 3.93, She recorded a team-high 154 strikeouts.

Brooklyn Ocker, Sergeant Bluff-Luton freshman: Ocker won seven games in 2022, and she recorded a 2.21 ERA. She had 46 strikeouts.

Catcher

Natalie Rassmussen, North sophomore: Rassmussen led the Stars with a .387 average, and she also tied with Ataviah Van Buren for 16 RBIs.

Infield

Maggie Allen, Le Mars senior: Allen led the Bulldogs with an average of .420, and she frove in 37 runs.

Addie Brown, SB-L senior: Brown had two RBIs in Saturday’s win over Harlan. On the season, Brown led the Warriors with a .496 average, and she led her squad with 16 stolen bases.

Brylee Hempey, East senior: The South Dakota signee was second among East hitters with a .456 lineup. She hit a pair of home runs. She led the Black Raiders with 62 runs scored.

Outfield

Kennedy Wineland, East senior: Wineland drove in 23 runs for the Black Raiders. She was third among Black Raiders hitters with a .431 average.

Kenley Meis, Heelan junior: Meis led her team with a .486 average and stole a team-high 39 bases. She drove in 43 RBIs, one behind Mariah Augustine.

Council Bluffs Jefferson senior Shaeley Bose was the third outfielder.

Utility

Olivia Mentzer, East sophomore: Mentzer led East in average (.493), homers (three), RBIs (54) and hits (67).

Second Team

The two pitchers were Council Bluffs Lincoln junior Holly Hansen and Bulldogs junior Lizzy Koonce.

East sophomore Gracie Bruening was voted on as the second-team catcher.

The four Second Team infielders were Van Buren, Lincoln senior Emma O’Neal, Heelan junior Marin Frazee and Augustine.

The three outfielders were Lincoln sophomore Jayden Hargrave, Warriors junior Chloe Buss and Le Mars junior Payton Wright.

SB-L freshman Emma Crooks was also named as a utility member.