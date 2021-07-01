Bishop Heelan softball team uses trust to clinch first Missouri River title in four years

There were some highlights to that 12-9 season. The Crusaders won their last five games, and in that winning streak, they scored 46 runs.

Nelson worked with these same girls since they were little, and those drills and lessons still show, even with Fitzpatrick in the third-base coach’s box.

.“For me, Zach has been a great sounding board, even though he has a player on the team,” Fitzpatrick said. “I can go to him and talk about situational types of things with him, because he’s been there.”

Heelan President John Flanery even wanted to send a congratulatory message to the program and like Fitzpatrick, he wanted to give kudos to Barker and Zach Nelson.

“I love Coach Fitz, he’s a neighbor of mine and he’s an alum of our institution,” Flanery said. “Coach Barker and Coach Nelson certainly helped Coach Fitz out. I think him coming in right away and being a Crusader, having that blood coursing through his veins and knowing what it takes, that helped get us over the edge. I’m proud of the season they’ve had. I’m so pleased with Coach Fitz and what he's brought to our team.”

