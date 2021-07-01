Bishop Heelan softball team uses trust to clinch first Missouri River title in four years

SIOUX CITY — Chris Fitzpatrick arrived in mid-December wondering if he could connect with the Bishop Heelan High School softball team.
He was the newest coach of the Crusaders, the third in as many years. You couldn’t blame Fitzpatrick for being a little hesitant.
It crossed his mind, and he addressed it right away. He asked for their trust right away.
The Crusaders listened to what Fitzpatrick had to say, and they’ve been on the same page all summer.
Fitzpatrick spent January, February and March traveling back and forth from Omaha to Sioux City, as he previously coached at Omaha Burke.
So, parents took over and coached in the spring during the East Spring League and other games before the season officially started.
Fitzpatrick became more familiar, and that trust started to form.
That trust turned into a conference championship.
The Crusaders clinched their first Missouri River title in four years Wednesday night, by sweeping Le Mars 10-3 and 4-0. Heelan beat the Bulldogs, which went to last year’s state tournament, in all four games.
Angel Shaw picked up the win in Game 1, as the Crusaders sophomore struck out six Bulldogs.
Grace Nelson had six hits in the sweep, three in each game. Ella Fitzpatrick had three RBIs.
In the nightcap against the Bulldogs, Marin Frazee won in the circle.
Heelan won its 24th and 25th games inside conference play, and have lost just two MRC games all summer.
The first loss came against North on June 22, in part of a doubleheader at North’s field.
East handed Heelan its first home conference loss on Thursday, in a 6-5 game at Bishop Mueller Field.
Outside of that, the Crusaders have a win percentage of .926 inside the Missouri Valley.
After the two wins on Wednesday night, the Crusaders are now at 30. They’re the first team in the state to reach the 30-win mark.
Heelan also owns a win percentage of .790 overall.
“Does it mean something? Of course, it means something,” Fitzpatrick said. “It means that you’ve been successful all summer. The girls have bought into the message that you’re relating to them. The accolades are great. It means you’re having a successful season.”
While communication has been key throughout the season, the Crusaders coaching staff kept the conference-title conversation at a minimum.
The reason? Fitzpatrick didn’t want to add any unnecessary pressure.
“We didn’t talk about it until after we won,” Fitzpatrick said. “Now is the time where we can’t get too relaxed.”
Nelson led the Crusaders with a .480 battling average entering Thursday's twinbill against the Black Raiders. This week's Metro Athlete of the Week, Ellie Gengler, has 47 RBIs and six home runs. Kenley Meis isn't too far behind in the homer chase with five.
In the circle, Shaw is 10-3 with a 3.25 ERA.
Senior Kyla Michalak is 7-0, posting a 2.41 ERA. Frazee has eight wins while Joslyn Verzal has won five games this season. She has 91 strikeouts.
Fitzpatrick quickly gave credit to the past two coaches he succeeded: Stacia Barker and Zach Nelson. Fitzpatrick lauded Nelson specifically.
The two men are close friends. Nelson has a daughter on the team still (Grace Nelson) so he’s still at all the softball games.
Nelson was the coach in 2020, and he led the Crusaders to a 12-9 season that ended with a softball player being exposed to COVID-19 last July.
Their season ended right before the playoff push, but the Crusaders heeded Nelson’s request to play until the last out.
There were some highlights to that 12-9 season. The Crusaders won their last five games, and in that winning streak, they scored 46 runs.
Nelson worked with these same girls since they were little, and those drills and lessons still show, even with Fitzpatrick in the third-base coach’s box.
.“For me, Zach has been a great sounding board, even though he has a player on the team,” Fitzpatrick said. “I can go to him and talk about situational types of things with him, because he’s been there.”
Heelan President John Flanery even wanted to send a congratulatory message to the program and like Fitzpatrick, he wanted to give kudos to Barker and Zach Nelson.
“I love Coach Fitz, he’s a neighbor of mine and he’s an alum of our institution,” Flanery said. “Coach Barker and Coach Nelson certainly helped Coach Fitz out. I think him coming in right away and being a Crusader, having that blood coursing through his veins and knowing what it takes, that helped get us over the edge. I’m proud of the season they’ve had. I’m so pleased with Coach Fitz and what he's brought to our team.”