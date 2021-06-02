Class 1A No. 8 Akron-Westfield improves to 5-1 after beating Unity Christian

AKRON, Iowa – The Akron-Westfield High School softball team is up to its usual tricks.
It’s too early to tell, according to longtime coach Todd Colt, how his current squad stacks up against powerhouses of the past.
However, the Westerners – No. 8 in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Class 1A preseason rankings – are off to a 5-1 start.
Their latest victory came by a 10-0 margin over Unity Christian here Wednesday night. A-W has lost only to Class 1A top-ranked Newell-Fonda in a tight 2-1 contest.
“Physically we’ve been above average and mentally we’re just average,” said Colt, who has coached Akron-Westfield to six state championships. “We’re getting better at that every day and I think we’re in a good spot now. We’re trying to get a lot of kids playing time in all of our games to see where we’re going to be in a couple of weeks.”
Colt’s strategy has always been to put pressure on opponents by aggressive play, both in the batter’s box and on the basepaths. The Westerners scored in all but one inning of Wednesday’s five-inning game halted by the 10-run rule.
A-W strung together nine hits and took advantage of four Unity errors, while Hailey Wilken and Natalie Nielsen combined to pitch a two-hit shutout.
Nielsen, a junior, also slugged a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning. The game ended when pinch-hitter Natalie Olson plated Allie Swoyer on a ground out.
“I thought we put the ball in play,” Colt said. “We’re kind of young in some places defensively and we’ll have some growing pains there. But our pitching staff will keep us close, so it should be an exciting year for us.”
Hailey Wilken, a senior, struck out eight and gave up the two hits in four innings. Nielsen worked the fifth, striking out two of the three batters she faced.
Akron-Westfield got the ball rolling with four runs in the bottom of the first. Taryn Wilken had an RBI single in that frame and the visiting Knights committed an error that led to a couple of unearned tallies.
Nielsen laced an opposite-field double down the right field line in the second, scoring the fifth run on a sacrifice fly by leadoff hitter Tori Nemesio.
The Westerners plated three unearned runs in the third. The Unity first baseman had trouble seeing a couple of balls thrown from third base because of the sun, allowing two runners to reach. Sowyer had an RBI single in the third.
A-W loaded the bases on three straight singles with one out in the fourth, but losing pitcher Paige De Boom got out of trouble with a strikeout and pop-out.