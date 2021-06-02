Class 1A No. 8 Akron-Westfield improves to 5-1 after beating Unity Christian

Nielsen, a junior, also slugged a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning. The game ended when pinch-hitter Natalie Olson plated Allie Swoyer on a ground out.

“I thought we put the ball in play,” Colt said. “We’re kind of young in some places defensively and we’ll have some growing pains there. But our pitching staff will keep us close, so it should be an exciting year for us.”

Hailey Wilken, a senior, struck out eight and gave up the two hits in four innings. Nielsen worked the fifth, striking out two of the three batters she faced.

Akron-Westfield got the ball rolling with four runs in the bottom of the first. Taryn Wilken had an RBI single in that frame and the visiting Knights committed an error that led to a couple of unearned tallies.

Nielsen laced an opposite-field double down the right field line in the second, scoring the fifth run on a sacrifice fly by leadoff hitter Tori Nemesio.

The Westerners plated three unearned runs in the third. The Unity first baseman had trouble seeing a couple of balls thrown from third base because of the sun, allowing two runners to reach. Sowyer had an RBI single in the third.