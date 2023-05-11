Northwestern College's Gwen Mikkelsen was named the top softball player in the Great Plains Athletic Conference on Tuesday.

And the junior in infielder had plenty of company from her teammates on the all-conference teams.

Mikkelsen was joined by five teammates on the first team and one on the second team.

Mikkelsen hit for an average of .447 with seven home runs, 18 doubles and 56 RBIs for the 12th-ranked Red Raiders, who will soon head to Oregon for the NAIA tournament.

Senior infielder Emily Strasser, freshman outfielder Ashtyn Billings, sophomore pitcher Kate Kralik, senior designated player Ella Koster and junior Kameryn Etherington all got first team nods. Etherington was a utility player pick to the team.

Morningside senior infielder Morgan Nixon was named a first team infielder, her fourth time on the all-conference team. Her teammate Ellie Cropley, a senior, was a first-teamer in the outfield and senior catcher Mykel Ann Gray was also named to the first team.

Senior pitcher Abby Kraemer of Dordt also made the first team.

On the second team Northwestern junior infielder Madysn Grotewold was among the selections. Also on the second team infield was Briar Cliff junior Kylee Lukes, Morningside senior Sydney Petersen and Dordt senior Chandler Schemper.

The second team outfield featured Briar Cliff sophomore Karis Gifford and Dordt sophomore Aurora Tyson.

Pitchers Maddi Duncan, a freshman from Briar Cliff, and Morningside sophomore Grace Buffington appeared on the second team, as did Briar Cliff senior catcher Kennedy Andersen.

Abby Kraemer of Dordt was the conference's pitcher of the year and Northwestern's Shane Bouman was coach of the year.

For Briar Cliff, Aubrey Chichurka (INF), Callie Billings (OF), Alannah Naumann (OF), Katelyn Kotlarz (P) were all honorable mentions.

Morningside's honorable mentions were Kennedee Jones (INF), Ellie Kay Gengler (DP), and Dordt had outfielder Ivy Terpstra recognized as an honorable mention.

Mustangs' Willers named first team all-conference

Jayson Willers was named to the first team All-Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball team on Wednesday.

The Morninside sophomore catcher hit for a .389 average this season with 12 home runs, 58 runs batted in, 301 putouts and a .991 fielding percentage from behind the plate.

Concordia claimed eight of the 18 spots on the first team, and Doane had another six selections.

Conference-winning Doane also took two of the three individual awards. Ahead of the NAIA tournament, Doane won the GPAC's regular season and conference tournament and sit at 42-10.

Morningside finished the regular season in third play, going 36-16.

The Hauff Mid-America Pitcher of the Year went to Aaron Forrest of Doane, and his coach, Josh Oltmans, was named the manager of the year.

The player of the year went to Concordia's Joey Grabanski.

Morningside had four named to the second team.

Sophomore Alex Calabrese was second team second baseman,. junior Eddie Brancato selected as a utility infielder, junior Hunter Hope as an outfiedler and junior Wade Canaday as a pitcher.

Briar Cliff senior catcher Jake Allen also made the second team, as did Northwestern College senior outfielder Noa Vogel.

Morningside's honorable mentions included: Brian Garcia (OF), Josh Pratt (RP), Elijah Rude (1B), Nick Grajeda (DH), Aiden Bishop (OF), Kai

Purdy-Burton (SP).

Briar Cliff had five honorable mentions in Kyle Steinborn (SP), Matt Hmielewski (SP), Quentin Evers (3B), Brett Sitzmann (SP) and Trey Rogers (OF).

Mason Porepp (OF), Brady Roberts (SP), Evan Olesen (2B), Sam Stanford (3B) and Kip Cullinan (1B) were honorable mentions from Northwestern.

From Dordt, Jason Carrig (SS), Nolan Christianson (OF) and Nick Yeager (SP) were honorable mentions.

Northwestern finished the season in seventh among the 11 teams in the conference. The Red Raiders ended 19-31. Briar Cliff (23-26) finished eighth and Dordt (20-26) was ninth.