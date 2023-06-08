No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Correctionville River Valley followed in snuffing Whiting's offense 1-0 on June 8 in Iowa softball.

In recent action on May 31, Whiting faced off against Mapleton MVAOCOU and Correctionville River Valley took on Kingsley-Pierson on May 31 at Correctionville River Valley High School.

