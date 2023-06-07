Correctionville River Valley painted a masterpiece of offensive softball all over the canvas of Lawton-Bronson's pitching for a 12-6 win on June 7 in Iowa softball action.

In recent action on May 31, Lawton-Bronson faced off against Moville Woodbury Central and Correctionville River Valley took on Kingsley-Pierson on May 31 at Correctionville River Valley High School.

