Correctionville River Valley earned a convincing 10-3 win over Alta-Aurelia for an Iowa high school softball victory on May 27.
In recent action on May 23, Correctionville River Valley faced off against Whiting.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.