The cardiac kids of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln unleashed every advantage to outlast Sioux City S.C. West 5-4 on June 29 in Iowa softball.
In recent action on June 22, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln faced off against Sioux City S.C. East and Sioux City S.C. West took on Des Moines Lincoln on June 24 at Des Moines Lincoln High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.