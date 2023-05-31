Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Dominating defense was the calling card of Mapleton MVAOCOU as it shut out Whiting 15-0 in an Iowa high school softball matchup on May 31.

In recent action on May 23, Whiting faced off against Correctionville River Valley and Mapleton MVAOCOU took on Hinton on May 27 at Mapleton MVAOCOU.

