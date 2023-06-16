Gooseggs: Ankeny hands Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic a shutout 13-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Ankeny followed in snuffing Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic's offense 13-0 in Iowa high school softball on June 16.

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln tacks win on Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7-2

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln earned a convincing 7-2 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton during this Iowa softball game.

Nerve-racking affair ends with Newell-Fonda on top of Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 4-3

The cardiac kids of Newell-Fonda unleashed every advantage to outlast Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 4-3 in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.