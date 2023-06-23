Akron-Westfield takes a toll on Correctionville River Valley 8-5

Akron-Westfield dumped Correctionville River Valley 8-5 on June 23 in Iowa softball.

Akron-Westfield drops zeroes on Lawton-Bronson 14-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Akron-Westfield bottled Lawton-Bronson 14-0 for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 23.

Tough tussle: LeMars breaks free from Orange City MOC-Floyd Valley 2-1

LeMars found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Orange City MOC-Floyd Valley 2-1 in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

Remsen St. Mary's jumps in front fast to dismiss Hinton in convincing tilt 12-2

Remsen St. Mary's took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Hinton 12-2 in Iowa high school softball action on June 23.

