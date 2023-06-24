Des Moines Lincoln dominates Sioux City S.C. West 16-7

Des Moines Lincoln's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Sioux City S.C. West 16-7 in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

Stop sign: Des Moines Lincoln renders Sioux City S.C. West's offense pointless 11-0

Des Moines Lincoln unveiled a blanketing pitching performance and threw it all over Sioux City S.C. West in a 11-0 shutout at Sioux City West on June 24 in Iowa softball action.

Logan-Magnolia makes Moville Woodbury Central walk the plank 13-1

Logan-Magnolia's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Moville Woodbury Central 13-1 in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 24.

In recent action on June 17, Logan-Magnolia faced off against Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

