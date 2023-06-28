LeMars trips Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic in tenacious tussle 3-2

LeMars showed its poise to outlast a game Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic squad for a 3-2 victory at Lemars High on June 28 in Iowa softball action.

Newell-Fonda gives Kingsley-Pierson the business 11-4

Newell-Fonda put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Kingsley-Pierson for a 11-4 victory in Iowa high school softball on June 28.

Orange City Unity Christian gallops past Akron-Westfield 5-1

Orange City Unity Christian handed Akron-Westfield a tough 5-1 loss on June 28 in Iowa softball action.

Remsen St. Mary's tells Hawarden West Sioux "No Soup For You" in shutout 10-0

Remsen St. Mary's' defense throttled Hawarden West Sioux, resulting in a 10-0 shutout in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 28.

Whiting can't recover from Westside Ar-We-Va's early bolt 13-1

An early dose of momentum thrust Westside Ar-We-Va to a 13-1 runaway past Whiting in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 28.

