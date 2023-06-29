Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln drums Sioux City S.C. West with resounding beat 14-6
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln earned a convincing 14-6 win over Sioux City S.C. West in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 29.
In recent action on June 22, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln faced off against Sioux City S.C. East and Sioux City S.C. West took on Des Moines Lincoln on June 24 at Des Moines Lincoln High School.
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln claims gritty victory against Sioux City S.C. West 5-4
The cardiac kids of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln unleashed every advantage to outlast Sioux City S.C. West 5-4 on June 29 in Iowa softball.
Hinton trips Orange City Unity Christian in tenacious tussle 5-4
Hinton derailed Orange City Unity Christian's hopes after a 5-4 verdict in an Iowa high school softball matchup.
In recent action on June 23, Hinton faced off against Remsen St. Mary's.
Stop sign: Remsen St. Mary's renders Lawton-Bronson's offense pointless 13-0
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Thursday when Remsen St. Mary's bottled Lawton-Bronson 13-0 for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 29.
In recent action on June 23, Remsen St. Mary's faced off against Hinton and Lawton-Bronson took on Akron-Westfield on June 23 at Lawton-Bronson High School.
