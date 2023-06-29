Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln drums Sioux City S.C. West with resounding beat 14-6

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln earned a convincing 14-6 win over Sioux City S.C. West in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 29.

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln claims gritty victory against Sioux City S.C. West 5-4

The cardiac kids of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln unleashed every advantage to outlast Sioux City S.C. West 5-4 on June 29 in Iowa softball.

Hinton trips Orange City Unity Christian in tenacious tussle 5-4

Hinton derailed Orange City Unity Christian's hopes after a 5-4 verdict in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

In recent action on June 23, Hinton faced off against Remsen St. Mary's.

Stop sign: Remsen St. Mary's renders Lawton-Bronson's offense pointless 13-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Thursday when Remsen St. Mary's bottled Lawton-Bronson 13-0 for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 29.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.