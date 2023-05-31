Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Hinton grabbed the early lead and never gave it up in cruising to a 13-2 win over Le Mars Gehlen Catholic.

In recent action on May 25, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic faced off against Lawton-Bronson and Hinton took on Woodbine on May 27 at Hinton High School.

